Ms. Louise Rebecca Parham, 77, of Charlottesville, Virginia, departed this life on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the University of Virginia Hospital, Charlottesville, Virginia.



She was born January 10, 1942, to the late Otelia Cargill Parham and the late Howard R. Parham Sr. in Stony Creek, Virginia. At an early age, she confessed Christ and was baptized at the New Hope Baptist Church, Sussex County, Virginia. She spent the majority of her life in the Charlottesville area. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her three sisters, Frances Sykes, Gladys Adkins and Alease Burrow.



She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Arnold Parham of Dothan, Alabama, and Michael Parham of Charlottesville, Virginia; one brother, Howard Parham Jr. (Frances) of Stony Creek; two sisters, Daisy Epps of Richmond and Sherly Baker (Carter) of Dinwiddie; grandchildren, Michael Parham Jr. , Cherry Parham, Caira Parham, Amir Parham, Markita Springfield, Karrico Parham and Jermaine Conrad; a number of great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, and a devoted companion, Horace Brooks.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Petersburg Chapel of Johnson Funeral Home. Rev. Herbert R. Holly II, pastor of the St. John Baptist Church, Stony Creek, Virginia, will officiate. Burial will follow at the Dinwiddie Memorial Park.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804)-863-4411. Published in The Progress-Index from July 17 to July 18, 2019