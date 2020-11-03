Louise Rainey Propst, 92, of Colonial Heights, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020. She born June 24, 1928 to the late Peter Epes Rainey and Marie Elwood Rainey. Louise was also preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Lawrence Propst, Jr.; daughter, Marsha Propst; and sister, Jean Rainey. She was a member of High Street United Methodist Church in Petersburg and a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Colonial Heights. Louise was a longtime employee of Colonial Heights School system. She was a teacher's aide and secretary for the Colonial Height School Board. Louise is survived by her daughter, Alice P. Coats (Oaker Jr.); two grandchildren, Oaker R. Coats III (Kaity) and Amanda Louise Coats; and many beloved cousins. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W. Hundred Road, Chester, Virginia 23831 with the Reverend Jeaux Simmons officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, 3701 Conduit Road, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 or The Petersburg Home for Ladies Fellowship Fund, 311 South Jefferson Street, Petersburg, Virginia 23803. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at The Petersburg Home for Ladies for all of their loving and devoted care throughout the years. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.