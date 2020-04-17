|
Today you stand in God's bright light watching over us day and night. In our hearts you will remain until the day we meet again.
Mrs. Louise Westbrook, 88, of 13115 Tyus Road, Stony Creek, VA, departed this life on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center. She was born on July 14, 1931, to the late Willie and Ora Walker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Winfred Westbrook; three sisters, Theresa Hines, Nellie Bullock and Pauline Cary, and one brother, Horace Walker.
At an early age, she joined New Hope Baptist Church, Sussex, VA, and later moved her membership to Calvary Baptist Church, Yale, VA. She loved the Lord and enjoyed the worship service. She served on the missionary circle and sang in the choir for many years.
She was employed at Titmus Optical in Petersburg, VA. She was a kind loving person to everyone and always had a smile on her face. Her family meant the world to her and especially family gatherings.
Left to cherish her memories: three sons, Horace Westbrook, Jr. of Stony Creek, VA, Calvin Westbrook (Iris) of Waverly, VA, and Bobbie Westbrook (Ernestine) of North Carolina; daughters, devoted Deborah W. Taylor and Jacqueline Crawley both of Petersburg, VA; grandchildren, Danielle Taylor of Chesterfield, VA, Christian Westbrook and Mark Walthour both of North Carolina; sisters, Grace Pryor (Richard), Pecolar Hamlin (Calvin), Frances Chatman (Richard) and Gloria Gaston (Jerime) all of New York; brothers, Paul Walker (Marian) and William Walker (Vandra); sisters-in-law, Irene Westbrook, Inez Westbrook and Shirley Walker; brother-in-law, Deacon Willie Neal Westbrook (Essie); one aunt, Blanche Whitaker; devoted friends, Agnes Brown, Daisy Poarch, Juliette Lowery, and Gracie Caple; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A special thanks to the Colonial Heights Health and Rehabilitation Center and Southside Regional Medical Center for all the exceptional care given.
A graveside service will be held 12:00 Noon, Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Westbrook Family Cemetery, Yale, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Apr. 17, 2020