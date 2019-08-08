|
|
On August 4, 2019, the Lord called Mother Lourenta T. Balthrop home from this life's journey to live in paradise. She was born on December 22, 1916, to the late Ernest and Cora Taybron of Spring Hope, NC. Lourenta gave her life to Christ and never looked back.
When Lourenta was young, she was raised up in a community where she met the love of her life who became her husband, Deacon Charlie Balthrop. To this beautiful union, they were blessed with seven children. Mother Lourenta was a loving, caring, devoted mother and housewife for over 100 years. During her entertainment in the comfort of her own home; Mother Lourenta would sing songs that she wrote: "If You Know the Lord Is Blessing You," etc. She would sing those songs from her heart and it blessed many hearts who loved her to the end.
In the late 1960's, Mother Lourenta joined Bethesda Bibleway Church Worldwide located on Harding St. in Petersburg, VA. She became involved with different activities in the church, (i.e. Sunday School, Senior Choir, Bethesda Missionary Circle, etc.) She was a teacher and Bible Scholar in her own right. She built a legacy of the blessings God gave to her as she gave and blessed MANY! Mother Balthrop always believed in sowing seeds into individuals as ministries even if it was as simple as honey buns and apple pies.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Deacon Charlie Balthrop; son, Nathaniel "Pete" Balthrop; daughter, Beverly "Jean" Walker; and son, Billy Ray Green.
Lourenta leaves to cherish her precious memories her sons, Lin Thomas Balthrop (Helen), Washington, DC; John Balthrop (Joyce), Jefferson, SC; daughters, Janice Bowden, Washington, DC, and Cora "Lecia" Balthrop, Petersburg, VA; one daughter-in-law, Earline Balthrop, Macon, GA; one sister, Delores Pulley, Rocky Mount, NC; five grandchildren reared as her own, Sandra Foreman, Tony Dabney, Terry Dabney, Timothy Walker and Pamela Walker; and a host of devoted grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, great-great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and friends. Special thank you to Bishop Darren and First Lady Gay and Higher Way Ministries, James River Hospice Care and Dr. Puthmania and Nurses.
Homegoing service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Greater Bethesda Bibleway Church, 459 Harding Street, Petersburg, VA 23803, Bishop Willie Balthrop, pastor, will eulogize. Prophet Rashuan Hill, officiating. Interment will follow at Blandford Cemetery.
Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes. 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA., 23803, Rev. Dr. Antonio A. Tucker, Sr., funeral director. Online condolences submitted to: www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019