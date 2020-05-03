|
|
Mr. Lovelle A. Johnson affectionately known as "BaBro," 76, of 825 Cameron Street, Petersburg, VA, departed this life on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Johnson was born January 25, 1944, to the late Edward T. Johnson and Anniebelle Johnson.
Mr. Johnson was baptized at an early age at Bethany Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. William L. James where he served as an usher. He later joined Mission Church of our Lord Jesus Christ under the leadership of Elder Melvin D. Taylor, Sr. He loved to sing God's praises in the Brotherhood Choir and served faithfully as an Usher.
Mr. Johnson attended Henry Williams and Peabody High School. He was a resident of the Historic Blandford Community where he was a member of the Neighborhood Watch. He was an avid fisherman and a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan.
He served in the United States Army Reserve. He was employed with Brinkley and Gates for years and also at Allied Chemicals (Chesterfield Plant) known as Honeywell, retiring with 34 years of service.
Mr. Johnson left to cherish his memories: wife, Thelma V. Johnson; four daughters, Shelia Williams (Larry), Priscilla Evans, Tamatha Johnson, and Candace Cardoza (Sean); two sons, Lorenzo Johnson (Shelia) and Alphonzo Johnson; eleven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Edward Joe Johnson; one sister, Deborah Johnson Callaway; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and devoted friends.
Service will be held 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Melvin Taylor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 3 to May 4, 2020