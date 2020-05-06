|
Our hearts are saddened by the passing of our loved one, Mr. Loyce Eldridge Bailey, Jr., who departed this life on Friday, May 1, 2020, at John Randolph Medical Center, Hopewell, Virginia.
Eldridge was born October 4,1968. He was baptized at an early age and gave himself to Christ at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Hopewell, VA. He was a graduate of Hopewell High School, Class of 1987. Upon graduation he was employed at Long John Silvers as a General Manager followed by Hardee's. He was also employed as a Production Technician at Lucite Technology in Henrico, VA.
Eldridge had a love for nature, he especially loved to visit his favorite place City Point Water Front Park in Hopewell. He loved to eat seafood and visit Captain George's in Williamsburg. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and his grandchildren were the sparkle in his eye. He was a loving son.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Ricky Bailey; maternal grandparents, Dorothy and Henry M. Young; paternal grandparents, Eldridge and Annie Bailey; aunts, Gladys M. Henry, Patty Muriel, and Pearl Stewart; uncles, Leander and Robert Young.
Mr. Loyce Eldridge Bailey leaves to cherish his memory: parents, Deacon Loyce E. Bailey, Sr., and Dorothy L. Bailey, both Hopewell, VA; daughter, Sade Bailey of Prince George, VA; two grandchildren, Kensley and Mason. He is also survived by his aunts, Martha Shirley Howard and Mary Reed, both of Alexandria, VA; uncles, James Young (Sheila) Chesterfield, VA, and Tyrone Young (Carrie); aunts, Shirley Young of Hopewell, VA; uncle, Otis Henry of Prince George, VA; a devoted friend, Steve Washington of Midlothian, VA; a special supportive and loving cousin, Gloria Broom of Prince George, VA; and a host of loving friends and family.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery, 750 Page Street, Petersburg, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 6 to May 7, 2020