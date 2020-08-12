1/1
LOYCE ELDRIDGE BAILEY SR.
1933 - 2020
Deacon Loyce Eldridge Bailey, Sr. of 2305 Maclin Circle of Hopewell, Virginia entered into eternal rest on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Riverview Health and Rehabilitation Center, Hopewell, Virginia.

A native of Surry County, Virginia, he was preceded in death by his father, Eldridge Bailey and mother, Annie Price Bailey; two sons, Rickey Bailey and Loyce Eldridge Bailey, Jr.; and his siblings, Joshua Bailey, Early Bailey, Cora Bailey Blizzard, Robert Bailey, Ollie Bailey, Joyce Bailey Ellis, Ruth Bailey DeCohen, William Bailey, Linwood Bailey and Vernell Bailey. He attended L.P. Jackson High School in Surry County, Virginia, and immediately was inducted into the United States Army on March 18, 1954 he served in the Infantry until February 1956.

He was a devoted member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church for many years and was ordained as a Deacon in June 1968. He served faithfully until his health recently declined as Co-Chairman of the Deacons, as well as he served over 50 years on the finance committee, trustee board and as church custodian. His genuine heart and caring disposition makes up his heart of gold.

He retired from Firestone Synthetics and Honeywell Inc. after 35 years of service. Deacon Bailey also was employed part-time at Sears in the automotive section. He was well respected and loved by everyone.

Left to mourn his death, a faithful wife of 61 years, Dorothy Bailey; granddaughter, Yulander Sade Bailey; two precious great grandchildren his heartbeats, Kensley and Mason; Deacon Bailey also leaves to mourn his sisters-in-law, Martha Shirley Howard and Mary Reed both of Alexandria, Virginia and Shirley Young of Hopewell, Virginia; brothers-in-law, James Young (Sheila) of Chesterfield, Virginia, devoted Tyrone Young (Carrie) of Hopewell, Virginia, and Otis Henry, Jr. of Prince George, Virginia; devoted niece and representative, Gloria Broom; adopted grandchildren who he fostered, Rev. and Mrs. Michael Dudley; and a host of niece, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends and the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church family.

Viewing for Deacon Bailey will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M., Thursday, August 14, 2020 at the funeral establishment. The funeral service will be private.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Viewing
09:00 - 09:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
August 11, 2020
I worked with Loyce for many years at Firestone. He always had a smile. Prayers of strength for his family during this time of sorrow.
Trudy Davis
August 11, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. We love you family.
Benita Reaves
Family
August 10, 2020
God bless your family and may God be with all Marie's man Leslie and lil will
Leslie Quick
Friend
August 9, 2020
God has another Angel of the family. Rest in peace uncle.
Wayne Henry
Family
August 9, 2020
MAY GOD BLESS EACH OF YOU DOING THIS TIME OF SORROW
DEACON MARY MILES NELSON
Coworker
August 9, 2020
Deacon Bailey I have truly enjoyed working with you for the past 12 plus years. I will always remember your kindness and all of the laughs we shared. You will be truly missed and in my heart always. Prayers to the family.
Kathy Lecorn
Friend
August 9, 2020
My heart is sadden Deacon Bailey was always so friendly and kind I don't think he ever met anyone that he didn't like as you walk the last mile with Deacon Bailey on this earth remember he will always be with you smiling and lifting you up. I love you Mrs Bailey be blessed and call if you need me always in my prayers. Elnora Lecorn
elnora lecorn
Friend
August 8, 2020
To my sweet loving uncle and the one who carried me as a child when I always fell asleep in the car the uncle my mother loved to joke with and laughed when you got that fish one bone stuck in your throat. We had so much fun as a family and with rears in my eyes I will miss you always. You said I was your daughter you never had and As I saw your eyes draw dim I did my best to love on you and I promise I’ll look out for Auntie. Rest easy and tell my mom hello
Gloria Broom
Family
August 8, 2020
My condolences to the family
Jackie Cookie Tyler
