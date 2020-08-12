Deacon Loyce Eldridge Bailey, Sr. of 2305 Maclin Circle of Hopewell, Virginia entered into eternal rest on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Riverview Health and Rehabilitation Center, Hopewell, Virginia.
A native of Surry County, Virginia, he was preceded in death by his father, Eldridge Bailey and mother, Annie Price Bailey; two sons, Rickey Bailey and Loyce Eldridge Bailey, Jr.; and his siblings, Joshua Bailey, Early Bailey, Cora Bailey Blizzard, Robert Bailey, Ollie Bailey, Joyce Bailey Ellis, Ruth Bailey DeCohen, William Bailey, Linwood Bailey and Vernell Bailey. He attended L.P. Jackson High School in Surry County, Virginia, and immediately was inducted into the United States Army on March 18, 1954 he served in the Infantry until February 1956.
He was a devoted member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church for many years and was ordained as a Deacon in June 1968. He served faithfully until his health recently declined as Co-Chairman of the Deacons, as well as he served over 50 years on the finance committee, trustee board and as church custodian. His genuine heart and caring disposition makes up his heart of gold.
He retired from Firestone Synthetics and Honeywell Inc. after 35 years of service. Deacon Bailey also was employed part-time at Sears in the automotive section. He was well respected and loved by everyone.
Left to mourn his death, a faithful wife of 61 years, Dorothy Bailey; granddaughter, Yulander Sade Bailey; two precious great grandchildren his heartbeats, Kensley and Mason; Deacon Bailey also leaves to mourn his sisters-in-law, Martha Shirley Howard and Mary Reed both of Alexandria, Virginia and Shirley Young of Hopewell, Virginia; brothers-in-law, James Young (Sheila) of Chesterfield, Virginia, devoted Tyrone Young (Carrie) of Hopewell, Virginia, and Otis Henry, Jr. of Prince George, Virginia; devoted niece and representative, Gloria Broom; adopted grandchildren who he fostered, Rev. and Mrs. Michael Dudley; and a host of niece, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends and the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church family.
Viewing for Deacon Bailey will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M., Thursday, August 14, 2020 at the funeral establishment. The funeral service will be private.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.