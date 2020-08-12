To my sweet loving uncle and the one who carried me as a child when I always fell asleep in the car the uncle my mother loved to joke with and laughed when you got that fish one bone stuck in your throat. We had so much fun as a family and with rears in my eyes I will miss you always. You said I was your daughter you never had and As I saw your eyes draw dim I did my best to love on you and I promise I’ll look out for Auntie. Rest easy and tell my mom hello

Gloria Broom

Family