J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
LUCRETIA CLANTON LEE Obituary
Mrs. Lucretia Clanton Lee known to many as "Honda," 54, of 13 Luanita Lane, Newport News, VA, was called home to our Lord on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at her residence.
Born March 9, 1965, to Florine Brown and Richard Clanton, Sr. Lucretia spent her life in Petersburg, VA, where she graduated from Petersburg High School Class of 1983. She was employed for many years at Southside Virginia Training Center and later at Agape Unlimited before her health started to declined.
Honda was highly respected, profoundly compassionate and caring individual who touched the lives of all who knew her. Mrs. Lee was preceded in death by her husband, William Lee; father, Richard Clanton, Sr.; and best friend, Constance McDaniel.
She is survived by her mother, Florine Brown of Farrell, PA; two daughters, Nicole Lee (Jamarr) of Newport News, VA; and Tia Jones of Petersburg, VA; one son, Danté Clanton of Newport News, VA; nine grandchildren who she cherish dearly; three sisters, Pamela Bryant of Farrell, PA, Tracey Clanton of Newport News, VA, and Renarta Clanton Moyd of Fayetteville, NC; two brothers, Keith Clanton of Hopewell, VA, and Richard Clanton of Fayetteville, NC; brother-in-law, Calvin Lee (Martha) of Petersburg, VA; a special loving and devoted great aunt, Willette Sims of Chester, VA; nephew, Damian Clanton of Newport News, VA; and god-daughter, Tanya Jackson of Petersburg, VA; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous friends.
She will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Herbert Holly II, eulogist. Interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 9 to May 10, 2019
