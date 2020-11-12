Mrs. Lucy Anderson Bland passed away Saturday November 7, 2020 in Atlanta, GA, at age 86. She was born to the late Willie Lee and Floriene Anderson, December 24, 1933, in Blackstone, VA and later raised by her paternal grandparents, Joshua and Jennie Anderson of Blackstone, VA. She was predeceased by her husband, Samuel Edward Bland, in 1990; and her sister, St. Clair Anderson Foster, in 2019.
She was baptized at Springhill Baptist Church in Blackstone, VA and graduated from Nottoway Training School in 1950 as Valedictorian of her class. She continued her education at Virginia State College (University) and graduated in 1954, with a BS degree in Business Administration.
In 1956, she married the late Samuel Edward Bland of Petersburg, VA. They were married 34 years and to this union three children were born. She joined Gillfield Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend Dr. Wyatt T. Walker, and remained a member until her death.
After graduating from Virginia State College, she was offered a job by the late president, Dr. Robert P. Daniel, in the Public Relations office as a clerk stenographer. She later worked in the School of Agriculture and the Statistical Laboratory until 1960. From 1960 to 1965, she worked at the Defense General Supply Center (Bellwood) as a Contract Administrator. In 1970, she was re-employed at Virginia State College and worked in the Johnson Memorial Library in Acquisitions until she retired in December, 1998 at age 65.
After her retirement, she spent time visiting her children and grandchildren, all of whom lived out of state, and her extended family in Blackstone, VA and Washington, DC. She also enjoyed traveling with tour groups and spending time with friends. She was a very generous person, supporting and donating to many causes which included: CARES, The Salvation Army, The Red Cross, The Cancer Society
, The Heart Fund and many church activities. In 2013, she moved to Atlanta, GA to live with her daughter, Christine Bland Moore and her family.
To cherish her memory, she is survived by: three loving and devoted children, Samuel Edward Bland, Jr. (Murshell) of Hackensack, NJ, Christine Bland Moore (Joseph) of Atlanta, GA, and Carlton C. Bland of Dallas, TX; four grandchildren, Samantha and Sydney Bland, Joshua and Lauren Moore; one aunt, Norma Jean Carter of Baltimore, MD; two brothers-in-law, Dr. Henry Foster, Jr., MD of Nashville, TN, and Russell Bland of Petersburg, VA; one sister-in-law, Della Bland of Petersburg, VA; three nieces, Bobette Bland Banks (Medaris) of Silver Spring, MD, Terri Jo Bland Stevens (John) of Waldorf, MD, and Joan Nelson of Durham, NC; two nephews, Wendell Foster (Ann) of Pasadena, CA, and John Nelson (Ada) of Durham, NC; numerous cousins, devoted friends and a wide circle of acquaintances.
Services will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, November 14, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. George W. C. Lyons, Jr., eulogist.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.