Lucy passed away on 22 July 2019, in Gainesville, Florida. She was born in Brooklyn, New York, on 13 March 1928, (according to family, she was the biggest baby born in the USA that year) and grew up in Brooklyn and Douglaston. She attended Bayside High School, enrolled at Syracuse University, 6 September 1945, received her Master of Arts from Columbia University 7 June 1951.
The love between Lucy, a teacher with Massapequa Public Schools for 27 years and her students, was tangible in the letters and handmade cards Lucy treasured.
Lucy had a predilection for music, education, history, people and cultures, her life was a testament to the myriad of her interests and sense of adventure. Although she had traveled widely, and experienced many adventures, her move to Dinwiddie, Virginia in 1983 was the greatest. It was a very different environment and culture, but Lucy made it her own. She quickly became involved in her community and so much more. While teaching in Colonial Heights she was in 1987. Teacher of the Year. As a gifted pianist she was member of the Christian Four Singing Group. She also played for events at Blandford Church, Center Hill Mansion, CCGC's luncheons during Virginia Garden Week and many other venues. She served on the Board of Directors of the Dinwiddie Library, belonged to several Bridge Clubs, enjoyed time with members of Smyrna Baptist Church and worked for the Petersburg Department of Tourism until 2016.
In accordance with Lucy's wishes a Celebration of her Life, will begin at her home, 12824 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie, at 10am, Saturday, 21 September 2019. Followed by a reception at the home of Dale & Kirsten Andrews. Condolences for family through D.A. Holmes, 804 536 1160 or [email protected]">[email protected]">[email protected]">[email protected].
Published in The Progress-Index on Sept. 15, 2019