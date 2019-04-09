Home

Services
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Church of the Sacred Heart
9300 Community Lane
Petersburg, VA
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Sacred Heart
9300 Community Lane
Petersburg, VA
Resources
LUCY C. INDELICATO


1923 - 2019
LUCY C. INDELICATO Obituary
Lucy C. Indelicato, 95, of Prince George, VA, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Born in Corona, NY, she was the daughter of the late Vito and Julia Corrado; and was also preceded in death by her husband, Ignatius Indelicato; a son, Vincent Indelicato; a granddaughter, Diana McDonough; three sisters, Mary, Susan and Jeannette; and two brothers, Vincent and Anthony. Mrs. Indelicato retired as the furniture department manager from W.T. Grants in Long Island, NY, and enjoyed cooking, baking, crocheting and bowling. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
She is survived by three sons, John Indelicato and wife, Helen, Edward Indelicato and wife, Irene, and Robert Indelicato and wife, Helene; a daughter-in-law, Marlys Indelicato; one sister, Lorraine Caggaino; fourteen grandchildren; and twenty eight great-grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the Church of the Sacred Heart, 9300 Community Lane, Petersburg, VA 23805. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and again on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the church from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the in memory of Lucy Indelicato. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
