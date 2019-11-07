|
|
I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing." 2 Timothy 4:7-8 (KJV)
On the morning of Wednesday, October 30, 2019, Deaconess Lucy D. Mitchell peacefully accepted her invitation to serve her God in Heaven.
Deaconess Mitchell was born November 1, 1930, to the late, Maggie D. Knight and William Davis in Sussex, Virginia. She retired in 1995 from Titmus Optical Company after 35 years of dedicated service in multiple capacities including union representative. Deaconess Mitchell was a faithful and dedicated member of her beloved Royal Baptist Church for 73 years and served in multiple church organizations.
Deaconess Mitchell's legacy lives on in the hearts and minds of her family and friends. She was a strong, determined, fierce and independent woman. She loved watching sports and listening to music.
Along with her parents, Deaconess Mitchell was preceded in death by her step-father, Ernest Knight; sister, Lorraine Wyche; brother, Charles Davis; son, Nathaniel Mitchell and son-in-law, James A. Hill.
Left to treasure her loving memories are her loving and devoted children, Mary L. Hill and James E. Davis, Sr. (Sandra); seven grandchildren, Jennifer D. Hill, Angela R. Hill, Paula Weaver, Christopher Hill, Ricky Hill (Carrie), Taworia Washington (Demond), and James E. Davis, Jr. (Shareeka); cousin, Murdie Moore; host of great-grandchildren, adopted grandchildren, nieces, Edith Gregory and Gloria Graves "special niece: and Diane Gee "Little Twin;" extended family: dedicated friends, Mattie Lewis and James Kirkendoll; her pastor, Rev. Dr. Phillip Williams and First Lady Carolyn Williams and the entire Royal Baptist Family.
Special thanks to the dedicated staff of Colonial Heights Health Care & Rehabilitation Center and Crater Community Hospice.
A Homegoing Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Royal Baptist Church, 316 St. Mark Street, Petersburg, Virginia. Rev. Dr. Phillip Williams, Pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
The family may be contacted at 347 Popular Street, Petersburg, Virginia or by calling (804) 733-0658.
Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA. (804) 732-7841, online condolences to: www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019