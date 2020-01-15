|
Lucy G. Lewis "Frances," 91, entered into eternal rest peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at her residence. She was born on May 18, 1928, in Dinwiddie, VA, to the late Charlie Goodwyn and Lucy Anne Mitchell Goodwyn. She was one of five children and the only girl. Lucy was very special to her family, she loved all of her family, but she had a very special relationship with her brother, Willie. Lucy he attended Dinwiddie Training School.
She loved to work and was dedicated to her job. She was employed at Petersburg General Hospital as a Patient Care Assistant for many years. After leaving the hospital, she continued her career providing private duty care in homes.
Lucy was a very stylish woman in her days; she loved her hats, handbags, and jewelry. She was known for her beautiful smile and soft voice.
Lucy was preceded in death by her husband, Duke Lewis; and brothers; John, Willie, Thomas, and Charles Goodwyn.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her son, Michael Lewis of Petersburg, VA; godchild, Karen Hamlett of Ruther Glen, VA; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins; a devoted niece, Ruth Stephens of Swan Point, MD. Siz, I know you are preparing a special place for us all and you are watching over us. You are our Angel now and we say see you later, for now, beautiful. Love you forever.
A special note of friends; Deborah Mason, Jackie Eldridge, Martha Harris and Caregiver, Eulanda Williams, and a loving companion of many years, William Lundy of Muricopa, Arizona.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Mt. Level Baptist Church, Dinwiddie, VA. Public viewing will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in Chapel.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg, VA, (804)863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020