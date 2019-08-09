|
|
The Rev. Lucy R. Dorr, Children's minister and Christian educator, died peacefully at her home in Petersburg, Virginia, on July 26, 2019. For 89 years, she devoted her life to serving God and helping others. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband of 56 years, Rev. Bartlett P. Dorr; and her son, Raymond Dorr.
Survivors include five children and their spouses; her siblings and their spouses; daughter-in-law, Bon Poor Dorr; 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, at First Baptist Church, Petersburg, visitation immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to: Haiti Mountain Clinic #86153, CBF PO Box 102972, Atlanta, GA 30368-2972 or Building Restoration, FBC Endowment, First Baptist Church, PO Box 445, Petersburg, VA 23804.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019