Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Petersburg, VA
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
First Baptist Church
Petersburg, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LUCY DORR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LUCY R. DORR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LUCY R. DORR Obituary
The Rev. Lucy R. Dorr, Children's minister and Christian educator, died peacefully at her home in Petersburg, Virginia, on July 26, 2019. For 89 years, she devoted her life to serving God and helping others. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband of 56 years, Rev. Bartlett P. Dorr; and her son, Raymond Dorr.

Survivors include five children and their spouses; her siblings and their spouses; daughter-in-law, Bon Poor Dorr; 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, at First Baptist Church, Petersburg, visitation immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to: Haiti Mountain Clinic #86153, CBF PO Box 102972, Atlanta, GA 30368-2972 or Building Restoration, FBC Endowment, First Baptist Church, PO Box 445, Petersburg, VA 23804.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LUCY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.