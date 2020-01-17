Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Second Presbyterian Church
419 W Washington Street
Petersburg, VA
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Second Presbyterian Church
419 W Washington Street
Petersburg, VA
LUCY SYDNOR FAY DAVIS


1922 - 2020
LUCY SYDNOR FAY DAVIS Obituary
Lucy Sydnor Fay Davis, 97, passed from this life on Thursday, January 9th. She is survived by her daughters, Fara Fay Love (Jim) and Jean Fay Gill; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sons, Richard Fay and Burnie Chewning; husbands, Jimmy Fay and Raymond Davis; and grandson, David Love.
Lucy Lee and Raymond, both retired teachers from Colonial Heights Schools, will be remembered in a memorial service on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in the church that they were devoted to, Second Presbyterian Church, 419 W Washington Street, Petersburg, VA 23803. The family will have visitation an hour before the service and Lucy Lee and Raymond will be interred together in the Sydnor Family plot in the Town of Crewe Cemetery after the church service. Arrangements made by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
