Ludwig A. Hoge, USA (Ret), 94, formerly of Bridgeport, Ohio, peacefully went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 25, 2020 at his Colonial Heights home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ludwig and Mary Hoge, his brother, Bernard Hoge, his sister, Evelyn Veltri, and his wife, Lydia Hoge. He proudly served his country in the United States Army for 25 years in different capacities as an infantryman, ski trooper, front-line entertainer and bandsman and supply sergeant. As a 3-time war veteran, World War II (143rd Regiment of the 36th Infantry Division), Korea (45th Infantry Division) and Vietnam (G Troop, 2nd Squadron, 11ACR), he was awarded three (3) Bronze Stars and recognized with numerous other medals, citations and certificates noting his meritorious service and accomplishments during his distinguished military career. His dedication as a percussionist in the 392nd Army Band enabled him to pursue his love of music and his work in logistics supply for the United States Army Service Center for the Armed Forces at the Pentagon was a tribute to his organizational skills and commitment to excellence. He participated in various music groups, such as the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra, in Wheeling, West Virginia, the Richard Bland Community Orchestra, in Petersburg, Virginia and developed and managed the first recycling center at Fort Lee, Virginia becoming its new director. He was a long-time member of St. Ann Catholic Church and his faith and Slovenian/German heritage were the bedrock to his character. In addition to being a longstanding member of the American Legion Post #284 Colonial Heights and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #2239 Colonial Heights, he was a member of the Colonial Heights Senior Citizen Club and volunteered at Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center for many years. His engaging voice made him a favorite speaker/presenter along with his charismatic personality. He had a great sense of humor and a gentle spirit. His life was an example of hard work and utmost integrity, yet full of passion to be a good and faithful servant in Christ. He was generous, always willing to lend a hand and give of his time to help with a project. In addition to building and repairing things, he loved yardwork whether it was mowing the grass, tending a garden, or just pulling weeds. Family was extremely important to him and he treasured spending time and sharing laughs with them. He was grateful for all the gifts in his life and was so fortunate to have a wide network of family and friends. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him. He is survived by his daughter, Carmen Hoge; his daughter, Barbara Wardach, and her husband, Joe; his daughter, Mary-Catherine Slaughter, and her husband, Bo, his two (2) grandsons, Joey Wardach and Bennie Wardach, a niece and other extended family members. The family will receive guests from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia. A special ceremony presented by the American Legion Post #284 will follow at 6:00 p.m. On July 8, 2020, a funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church, 17111 Jefferson Davis Highway, South Chesterfield, Virginia 23834. Procession and interment will follow mass at Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W. Hundred Road, Chester, Virginia 23831. Thereafter, the family invites guests to attend a reception at the American Legion Post #284 at 505 Springdale Avenue, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 to share stories and experiences. Flowers are welcome, but in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Legion Post #284 in honor of the veterans who have served and continue to serve. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.