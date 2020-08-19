1/1
LULA BERTHA WYNN BRANCH
1924 - 2020
Sis. Lula Bertha Wynn Branch, 95, of 6610 Grubby Road, Wilsons, VA, entered eternal rest on Sunday, August 16, 2020, after a period of declining health at her residence. She was born in Wellville (Nottoway County), VA on October 23, 1924, to proud parents, Robert and Mary Wynn, the youngest of nine siblings, in­ including her twin, which all preceded her in death. Also to pave the way for her was her husband, John Branch, her daughter, Joanne B. Tabon, her great-granddaughter, Makayla Drumgoole and her sons in law, Thomas Tabon and Melvin Drumgoole.

She received her education in Nottoway County, attending Nottoway Training School and Jerusalem Elementary School. She attended Jerusalem Baptist Church as a child and was later baptized at Bloomfield Baptist Church where she remained a faithful member until death.

She worked as a domestic engineer for several families: Bradshaw's, Taylor's, and Marston's and desk clerk at Fort Pickett Billeting Office until retirement. After retirement, along with raising her great-grandchildren, she extended her heart and home to other children, Alexis and Corey Parker, William and Stephanie Powell and Gerod Wynn and continued to take care of her sisters, Ms. Queen, Ms. Gee, Ms. Taylor, and Mr. and Mrs. Allen along with others.

In her church she served as president of the ushers' ministry for over thirty years, the pastor's aide ministry, in charge of the kitchen ministry for years and was recently named "Church Mother." She was secretary of the Springhill Ushers Union for thirty-three years. She made many friends and acquaintances over the years and they all have preceded her in death.

Left to cherish wonderful memories are her devoted family, two children, Robert Branch of Petersburg and Dea. Anita Drum­goole of the home; four grandchildren, Javontka (Ray) Hoeflein, LaTonya Graves, Cedric (Malika) Drumgoole, and Jeneane (Tony) Holmes; eleven great-grandchildren, Kolen and Tristan Graves, Jourdain Tabon and Jada Holmes, Desire and Destiny Rodrigue, Cedric, Christian, and Dallas Drumgoole and Eva and Savannah Hoeflein; also left to cherish her legacy are many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and her church family.

She will truly be missed by all that knew and loved her. Her quiet demeanor, gentleness, and her smile will live on in our hearts forever.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Petersburg, VA. Pastor Kim S. White, of Bloomfield Baptist Church, will officiate the service. A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The family will receive guests from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us

Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Viewing
10:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
AUG
19
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
AUG
20
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
12 entries
August 18, 2020
Anita and Bobby May God bless you during your hour of bereavement. You have our condolences.
Bettie Jordan Backus
Friend
August 18, 2020
My coworker LaTonya Graves talked to me often about her sweet wonderful grandmother and told me how much she loved her. I am sorry to hear of her passing and send deepest sympathy to the family.
Jeanne Johns Adkins
Coworker
August 18, 2020
To Nita and Bobby,
We were sorry to hear of Aunt Lula’s passing. You gave her her flowers while she was living, be PROUD. God gave her to you for a long, long time so keep on praising Him. When she was strong, she lived a good life and in her weakest hours I can know she was still smiling. God is good all the time, even in death.
Howard & Glennis Marshall
Family
August 18, 2020
Mother Branch was a sweet, gentle soul who welcomed my husband and I with a smile and gentle hug when we first met. Seeing her clapping her hands and nodding her head along with the choir as they sang on Sunday mornings brought a smile to my face and a warmth to my heart. It’s just the little things that many overlook, that mean so much. She will be greatly missed. To the family, we extend are deepest condolence. May you all find strength, comfort and understanding in the Word of God. We know that weeping endureth but for a night and your joy shall come in the morning. Hold onto the memories and allow the peace of knowing that she was at peace with God bring you comfort. We love you all and we will continue praying for you. Lovingly, Corey & Minister LaTonya Coleman
LaTonya Coleman
Friend
August 17, 2020
In this difficult time, may God hold you close to His heart, where He can feel your deepest loss, and fill you with His deepest love. May your memories bring you comfort.
Hattie Bonner
Friend
August 17, 2020
God's Peace be with you during your time of bereavement.
Shelia Morgan
Friend
August 17, 2020
Too The Branch Family, You All Have Own Deepest Sympathy, From The Tabon Family & Cassandera ,My God Bless !
Jerry TABON
Family
August 17, 2020
My prayers for you and your family. May God send the Comforter to heal your broken hearts.
Pat Jones
Friend
August 17, 2020

God has blessed such a kind hearted and sweet soul of a woman that will be missed by many. RIP Ms Branch in your new heavenly home
Tuandra Spratley
Friend
August 16, 2020
Hello family....I am deeply sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Juan Hardy
Friend
August 16, 2020
My thoughts are with you at this sad time, but know there are special moments and memories that are yours alone.and yet many share in your loss and care deeply about your sorrow. May God give you the faith and strength to carry on. Wayne Brown wife.
Nellie Brown
Family
August 16, 2020
My condolences to the family may God Bless y’all during this difficult time.
Me. & Mrs. Corey Coleman
Friend
