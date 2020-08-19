Mother Branch was a sweet, gentle soul who welcomed my husband and I with a smile and gentle hug when we first met. Seeing her clapping her hands and nodding her head along with the choir as they sang on Sunday mornings brought a smile to my face and a warmth to my heart. It’s just the little things that many overlook, that mean so much. She will be greatly missed. To the family, we extend are deepest condolence. May you all find strength, comfort and understanding in the Word of God. We know that weeping endureth but for a night and your joy shall come in the morning. Hold onto the memories and allow the peace of knowing that she was at peace with God bring you comfort. We love you all and we will continue praying for you. Lovingly, Corey & Minister LaTonya Coleman

LaTonya Coleman

Friend