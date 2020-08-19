Sis. Lula Bertha Wynn Branch, 95, of 6610 Grubby Road, Wilsons, VA, entered eternal rest on Sunday, August 16, 2020, after a period of declining health at her residence. She was born in Wellville (Nottoway County), VA on October 23, 1924, to proud parents, Robert and Mary Wynn, the youngest of nine siblings, in including her twin, which all preceded her in death. Also to pave the way for her was her husband, John Branch, her daughter, Joanne B. Tabon, her great-granddaughter, Makayla Drumgoole and her sons in law, Thomas Tabon and Melvin Drumgoole.
She received her education in Nottoway County, attending Nottoway Training School and Jerusalem Elementary School. She attended Jerusalem Baptist Church as a child and was later baptized at Bloomfield Baptist Church where she remained a faithful member until death.
She worked as a domestic engineer for several families: Bradshaw's, Taylor's, and Marston's and desk clerk at Fort Pickett Billeting Office until retirement. After retirement, along with raising her great-grandchildren, she extended her heart and home to other children, Alexis and Corey Parker, William and Stephanie Powell and Gerod Wynn and continued to take care of her sisters, Ms. Queen, Ms. Gee, Ms. Taylor, and Mr. and Mrs. Allen along with others.
In her church she served as president of the ushers' ministry for over thirty years, the pastor's aide ministry, in charge of the kitchen ministry for years and was recently named "Church Mother." She was secretary of the Springhill Ushers Union for thirty-three years. She made many friends and acquaintances over the years and they all have preceded her in death.
Left to cherish wonderful memories are her devoted family, two children, Robert Branch of Petersburg and Dea. Anita Drumgoole of the home; four grandchildren, Javontka (Ray) Hoeflein, LaTonya Graves, Cedric (Malika) Drumgoole, and Jeneane (Tony) Holmes; eleven great-grandchildren, Kolen and Tristan Graves, Jourdain Tabon and Jada Holmes, Desire and Destiny Rodrigue, Cedric, Christian, and Dallas Drumgoole and Eva and Savannah Hoeflein; also left to cherish her legacy are many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and her church family.
She will truly be missed by all that knew and loved her. Her quiet demeanor, gentleness, and her smile will live on in our hearts forever.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Petersburg, VA. Pastor Kim S. White, of Bloomfield Baptist Church, will officiate the service. A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The family will receive guests from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.
