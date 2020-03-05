|
Services
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg,
VA
23803-4220
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg,
VA
23803-4220
Mrs. Lula Mae Redwine Goudeau, 77, of Petersburg, Virginia, transitioned from this life to eternal rest on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Petersburg Healthcare Facility following an extended illness.
Lula was the fifth child of ten children born on September 13, 1942, to Thomas and Julia Redwine. She was the widow of Fred Goudeau. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Thomas "Dickie" Redwine, Dorothy Redwine Rouse, Annie Redwine Hill, Robert "Bobby" Redwine, Sr., and Sylvia Redwine.
Lula was born and raised in the Blandford Community. She was educated in the Petersburg Public School System. She attended Peabody High School where she was an accomplished student and excelled in all her academic studies. She also attended Virginia State College for two years.
Lula decided to make her home and family her number one priority and was a stay at home devoted mother and homemaker. However, she always had a passion for youth and served as a mentor to many youth throughout her life. She later relocated to Chicago, Illinois, where she worked as one of the first black bank tellers and later as a secretary to the bank manager. This bought great pride for her family because during this time blacks had little opportunities for these positions. Upon her return to Petersburg, Lula was very active in the Blandford community where she saw a need for enrichment programs for the youth in the community. She believed in the African proverb, "It Takes a Village;" so she developed and organized a grass root afterschool and weekend youth groups for children as young as four years old to teenagers. She spent countless hours organizing enrichment programs which focused on academic excellence, character building, communication, self awareness/love/self esteem and job skills such as public speaking and performing arts. She spent countless hours designing costumes and securing items for the performing groups to ensure her youth looked top-notch during their performances. During this time, she really put the sister love to test and had her younger sister, Linda, burning the midnight hour sewing the banners and outfits her youth wore. The performance group (steppers and majorettes) participated many years in community events and performed in annual Petersburg Christmas parades and Blandford community celebrations. She loved her babies and her babies loved Ms Lula. She often used nicknames such as "Bubbles," "Dumpy," "LuLu," "Baby Doll" for "her children" who are still affectionately called these names as adults. She was highly respected in the community and many of her "babies" assisted with her needs during her illness.
Lula was well-loved by many and impacted an abundance of lives by her sociable personality and words of wisdom. When she said, "sit down baby," you could spend hours with her imparting nuggets about life lessons. In her young years, she loved to dance and later instilled that love in youth in the Blandford community. You could often find her doing an impromptu dance off on the Blandford school playground. She lived life to the fullest and on her own terms. During her illness she often quoted, "Jesus will take care of me." But as her body weakened she was admitted to the Petersburg Health Care Center for the extra care she needed and once there, she was pleased with the exceptional care she received.
Lula was a devoted mother, sister, and lifelong friend to many. She leaves to cherish her memory her only son, Pernell S. Redwine, Sr, of Dillwyn, Virginia; her grandson, Pernell S. Redwine, Jr. of Petersburg, Virginia; two great grandchildren, Sariah and J'Hase Redwine of Petersburg, Virginia; four sisters, Shirlene Burrow and Wanda Taylor (Mark) of Petersburg, Virginia, Gloria Moss of Ettrick, Virginia, and Linda Redwine Bell (Maj (Ret.) Robert) of Accokeek, Maryland; step-grandson, Marcus Franklin and daughter-in-law, Shelley Franklin Redwine, both of Petersburg, Virginia; devoted nephew, Gary "Speedy" Redwine; devoted niece, Darlene Thomas; devoted great niece, Kiaunda "Baby Doll" Jones; brother-in-law, Joseph Rouse; devoted nephew-in-law, James "Precious" Thomas; and devoted friend, Jerome Parham, all of Petersburg, Virginia; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The Redwine family would like to extend our gratitude to the staff of the Petersburg Healthcare Facility, Southside Regional Hospital (Cardiac Ward); Petersburg Department of Social Services, District 19 Adult Services (Lawrence Hall), Optima Health, and At Home Care Hospice for the love, care and attentiveness given during her illness and final days.
Lula was deeply loved by her community, family and friends and she will be deeply missed.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Pastor Martise Coleman, Kingdom Way of Richmond, VA, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at the funeral establishment.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020