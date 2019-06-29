|
|
Ms. Lula Davis, of South Chesterfield, departed this life on Monday, June 24, 2019, at VCU Medical Center, Richmond, Virginia. She was born August 19, 1923, in Abbeville, AL, to the late Zilla Mae and Norman Weems. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Martin II; her brother, Howard Weems; her son, William (Billy) Martin III of Florida; her brother, Willie (Bill) Weems; and her daughter, Marcheta Martin.
Lula was a graduate of Abbeville High School, received her Bachelor's of Science at Tuskegee University and her Master's at Virginia State University. Lula was Louisiana's Commissioner of Aging and a special education teacher for the City of Petersburg for over 30 years.
She worked with the young women of Henry County, Alabama, in the 1940s, to further their education. She loved to cook, travel and enjoyed her weekly water aerobics at the YMCA. She was a proud and devoted wife of her husband and a sport enthusiast.
Lula leaves to cherish her memory: a grandson, Karl Burch of Chesterfield, VA; four granddaughters, Keisha Martin of Chesterfield, VA, Brittany Garrett of Virginia Beach, VA, Beiana Eason of Colonial Heights, VA, LaTrece Walden of Richmond, VA; five great-grandchildren; two extended families, the Walden and Jefferson families; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held 4:00 p.m., Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA 23803.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 29 to June 30, 2019