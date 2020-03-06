|
|
On the afternoon of February 16, 2020, God in his marvelous glory and excellence, chose Mrs. Lydia Matthews, to replace her 93 years of life on earth with enteral life. Throughout those years, she touched many lives as a servant of the Lord. Lydia, was born in Edisto Island, SC, on April 18, 1927, to the late Adama and Christina Gadsden. At an early age, Lydia accepted Christ our Lord and Savior. She was baptized at her Bethlehem Baptist church in Edisto Island, SC and attended Beaufort County Schools District.
In the late 50's Lydia moved to New York and attend Nursing School and obtain her CNA License, where she loved caring for her patients and their families. She became a founding member of Greater File Chapel Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Jasper Simmons, where she met the love of her life James "Bubba" Matthews. During her time at Greater File there, she taught children Sunday school every Sunday. She was a faithful member of the usher board, nurses unit and an active member of the deaconess board.
After 36 years of living in the Big Apple, James and Lydia, relocated back to Bubba's home town in Virginia. She was never one to stay still; after relocating to Virginia she became a member of the Golden Girls and The Red Hatters Club. She was always going on bus outing or just traveling with her nieces. She joined Eleven Oaks Baptist Church in Dewitt VA; where she was a faithful member until her health started to declining.
She was predeceased in death by her husband, James Linwood Matthews, Sr.; four children, Alonzo Brown, Bessie Matthews, Jacqueline Jenkins and Carlene Matthews.
She leaves to treasure a legacy of precious memories: two children, a loving son, James L. Matthews, Jr. (Michelle) Jersey City, NJ, and a daughter, Theresa Matthews Jackson (David) Prince George, VA; a daughter-in-law, Cynthia Brown, Flushing, NY. Lydia also leaves eleven grandchildren, Kelly Matthews Glover (Scotty) of Lawrenceville, GA. Natasha Henry of Cary, NC, Shanda Brown of Norfolk, VA, Nekeitha Brown of Brooklyn, NY, Tina Matthews of Cliffwood, NJ, Anniece Jenkins Jackson (Frank) of Wisconsin, David E. Jackson, Jr. of Dumfries, VA, James Matthews III of Jersey City, NJ, Aaliyah Jackson of Prince George, VA, and Jayden Jackson ofPrince George, VA; great grandchildren, James Abney, Jr, Lawrence White, Lauwren White Mercer, Dajevette Torres, Raven Maxwell-Brown, Alero Jackson, Eneyo Jackson, Olivia Jackson, and Frank Jackson, Jr.; our special guardian angel, Zacarias Jackson; great-great grandchildren, Harper White, I'anyi Torres, and Stephen Mercer, Jr. She also leaves two brothers-in-law, Joseph Matthews and John Matthews; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Last but not least her adopted children in Christ, Catherine King, Rhiannon Vitrano (James) and Deneen Archer (Darren) and her adopted grandchildren, McKayla Mason King, Destiny Archer, Darren Archer, Jr., Alyssa Stith and Jasmine Stith.
Special thanks to: Kindred Hospice Care and Colonial Heights Health Care Center and Richmond Southside Adult Daycare.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2223 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA. Bishop Jeffrey L. Reaves, Sr., Pastor. The interment will be private.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the funeral establishment.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020