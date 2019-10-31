Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Redemption Church
Route 10
Chester, VA
LYNWOOD DONALD STEELE


1947 - 2019
LYNWOOD DONALD STEELE Obituary
Lynwood Donald Steel "Don" was born December 30, 1947, and went to be with the Lord October 18, 2019. He served with the U.S. Army and was an EMT/Firefighter with Hopewell Fire Department for 25 years. Don served as a security officer for The Sustainability Park from 1998 to present, where he oversaw operations of manufacturing, logistics, and film production.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Jones (Donnie); two brothers, John Steele and Joe Bohatec; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
A memorial service will be held on November 2nd, 2019, at 10:00AM at Redemption Church on Route 10 in Chester, Virginia.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
