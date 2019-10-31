|
|
Lynwood Donald Steel "Don" was born December 30, 1947, and went to be with the Lord October 18, 2019. He served with the U.S. Army and was an EMT/Firefighter with Hopewell Fire Department for 25 years. Don served as a security officer for The Sustainability Park from 1998 to present, where he oversaw operations of manufacturing, logistics, and film production.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Jones (Donnie); two brothers, John Steele and Joe Bohatec; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
A memorial service will be held on November 2nd, 2019, at 10:00AM at Redemption Church on Route 10 in Chester, Virginia.
