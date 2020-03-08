|
M. Franklin "Frank" Jefferson, 81; on 26 February in Woodbridge, VA at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. Cause(s) of death: lung cancer and complications from kidney disease. Born and raised in Petersburg, VA on 22 June, 1938, he was predeceased by his wife Sandra (1942 – 2016).
After graduating from The Medical College of Virginia (MCV) Pharmacy School in 1959, Frank began his career in hospital pharmacy in Nashville, TN. He then held positions, often as Chief Pharmacist or Director of Pharmacy; with Winchester Memorial Hospital (Winchester, VA), Commonwealth Doctors Hospital (Fairfax, VA), Southern Maryland Hospital Center (Clinton, MD), and Suburban Hospital (Bethesda, MD).
During the 1980s Frank transitioned to the retail pharmacy sector, holding positions with Rite-Aid, Drug Emporium, and CVS Pharmacy. He concluded his career with Safeway Pharmacy in Sterling, VA, where worked from 1998 through 2012. His sage advice, friendly customer rapport, and in-store model train layout he set up during holidays, endeared him to the Sterling Park community as a beloved neighborhood pharmacist.
Frank was a life-long musician. In his youth he played clarinet, then studied piano and organ. Vocal harmony became his main passion, singing with the Fairfax Jubil-Aires barbershop chorus for over 50 years. Recently, he sang with the choir and played in the hand bell choir at Galilee United Methodist Church in Sterling, VA. Also, Frank was an avid recreational golfer and lifelong train and model-railroading enthusiast. He is survived by his son Todd, daughter-in-law Raquel, grandson Lucas, grand-daughters Emma, Alexa, and Elena, all of Woodbridge, VA; and son Mark and partner Bob Reeg, of Washington, DC.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, 21 March, 12:30 PM at Galilee UMC, 45425 Winding Rd., Sterling, VA 20165. Private interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to either Galilee UMC (https://give.idonate.com/galilee-umc/donate), or the Fairfax Jubil-Aires (https://fairfaxjubilaires.org/sponsorship), are encouraged.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020