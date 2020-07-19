Merritt Guthrie Smith, 76, of Petersburg, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was the son of the late William Guy Smith, Jr. and Helen Russell Guthrie Smith. He was also preceded in death by son-in-law, Jay Taylor.

Guthrie graduated from Virginia Military Institute Class of 1966 with avBachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering. He went on to serve in the U.S. Army. After his service he was employed with VDOT, and the City of Petersburg as Director of Public Works and Utilities from which he retired. Following retirement he worked for Greenhorne & O'Mara as a consultant.

Guthrie was a faithful member of Washington Street United Methodist Church. He enjoyed coaching many sports throughout his life. He was also inducted into the USSSA Hall of Fame. In his spare time he loved to golf, fish and travel to the beach.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Sandra Kilbourne Smith; son, Jonathan Blake Smith, Sr. (Crystal); daughter, Julie Smith Taylor; grandchildren, Ryan Peade, Joshua Pennington, Vanessa Cummings (Dakota), Landon Taylor, and Blake Smith, Jr.; great-granddaughter, Josie Pennington; brother, William Guy Smith, III. (Phillipa); brother-in-law, Robert L. Kilbourne, Jr.; and sister-in-law, Leslie Patton (Dale); numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

An open visitation was held from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service was held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment followed at Blandford Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to Washington Street United Methodist Church, 22 E. Washington St. Petersburg, VA 23803.

