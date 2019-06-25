|
Mabel W. Sebera, 88, passed away peacefully at her home on June 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest; sister, Ruth W. Burt; and parents, Arthur and Violet Wheeler. She is survived by her son, Jim Sebera (Linda); daughters, Kathy Law (Jimmy), Penny Spivey (Charlie), Betty Gail Adams (Terry); and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. "Mawmaw" was a grandmother to everyone she met and expressed her love through her cooking, baking and sewing. A celebration of life will be held at Waverly Congregational Christian Church on June 29, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., with visitation to follow in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Spring Hill Christian Church and mailed to Emmett Drewry, P.O. Box 506, Waverly, VA 23890, or to Crater Community Hospice, 3916 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA 23805.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 25 to June 26, 2019