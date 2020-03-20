|
Mr. Mack Donald Chambliss, 69, of Stony Creek, VA, transitioned on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He fought the good fight, but submitted to the Master's call at the Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA.
Mack was born in Stony Creek, VA, to the late Ida Mae Spencer and Mack Thomas Chambliss and was one of ten children and was educated in Sussex County Public Schools.
Mack, affectionately known as "Donald" or "Mack Donald" was born in Stony Creek, VA, on April 17, 1950. He accepted Christ at an early age and joined Rocky Mount Baptist Church in McKenney, VA, where he was an active member of the Usher Board and served on other Ministries within the church. He retired from Turner Construction at Honeywell.
Mack never met a stranger because he could carry a conversation with anyone he encountered. He loved visiting people and was always ready to do whatever he could to help others. Most of all, he loved spending time with family and friends which is why he would always have his big annual cookout inviting friends, family, and anyone in the community.
He was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed vintage cars, playing cards, fishing and hunting as well as teaching young men how to hunt. He also loved giving "Boss" lessons to the older fellows and even offered to write notes for them to take home to excuse them for staying out too late.
Mack's memories will be cherished by: his loving wife, Brenda Lee Chambliss of Stony Creek, VA; devoted sons, Thomas Hall (Marie) of Petersburg, VA, D'Andre Prosise, Stony Creek, VA, Keon Massenburg, Atlanta, GA, Mark Chambliss of DeWitt, VA, and Devery Parham, Stony Creek, VA; grandchildren, Christopher Chambliss, Mark Chambliss, Jr., Xavier Wyche, D'Andre Prosise, Jr., Tatyana Prosise, Brittany Jacobs, Kobe Clary, Kayden Clary, Marcelious Nelson-Parham and Morris Wyche; sisters, Dorothy Mabry, Virginia Hill (Grover), Valerie Wiggins, Lois Stith (David), Alice Chambliss, and Glorene Gilliam (Aaron); god-sister, Mable Ridley (George); brothers, Clarence Chambliss (Sonya) and James Chambliss (Wanda); aunts, Ann Roberts, Irene Rose (Jack), Louise Prosise, Josephine Prosise; uncles, Harvey Prosise, Vincent Prosise (Marilyn), Curtis Prosise; devoted friends, Carolyn Hall, Lawrence Hall, Rochelle Meade, Butch Flowers, George Trisvan, Richard Flowers, John Henry King, Patrick Prosise, Clifton Tyler, Bobbie Hall, Lofton Greenway and Carlton Parker; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 3:00 P.M. Saturday, March 21, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at the Parham Family Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911
