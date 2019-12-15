|
Mack Linwood Curley, 74, of Richmond passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. Mack served as a Fireman/EMT for 34 years in the City of Richmond. A veteran, Mack served in the Navy for six years and was an accomplished commercial artist.
Survivors include his mother, Edith Curley-Brown; sister, Lillian A. Curley; very close cousins, Leroy and Shirley Diggs; and close friends, Ernestine Barrett, Joann Phillips, Laura Charity and Lucious "Duke" Edwards.
At his request, interment will be private at Westhampton Memorial Park. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
