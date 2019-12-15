Home

MACK LINWOOD CURLEY


1945 - 2019
MACK LINWOOD CURLEY Obituary
Mack Linwood Curley, 74, of Richmond passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. Mack served as a Fireman/EMT for 34 years in the City of Richmond. A veteran, Mack served in the Navy for six years and was an accomplished commercial artist.
Survivors include his mother, Edith Curley-Brown; sister, Lillian A. Curley; very close cousins, Leroy and Shirley Diggs; and close friends, Ernestine Barrett, Joann Phillips, Laura Charity and Lucious "Duke" Edwards.
At his request, interment will be private at Westhampton Memorial Park. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
