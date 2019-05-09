On Tuesday, May 7, 2019, Madelyne Walton Rivers, affectionately known as "Vie," transitioned this earthly life to eternal rest with the Master. She was born March 4, 1945, and was the daughter of the late James and Mollie Walton of Yale, Virginia.

Vie gave her life to Christ at an early age. She was a devoted member of Calvary Baptist Church where she served as the president of the Missionary Circle, Pastor's Aide Ministry, Usher Board,and Lights of Love Club. She received her early education from Sussex County Public Schools and is a member of the Sussex Central Class of 1964. After high school, she attended Virginia Union University and was later employed by Verizon, where she retired after 35 years. After retirement, Vie continued her studies at St. Paul's College obtaining a Bachelor of Arts in Education. She became a para-educator at the Rowanty Technical Center, where she worked for seven years. Vie was an active member of the Eastern Star and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, the Gamma Lambda Omega Chapter (Lawrenceville, VA). She previously served

on the Social Services and Education Advisory Boards for Sussex County.

Vie is preceded in death by her parents, James and Mollie Walton; her husband, George Thomas Rivers; son, Ryan Thomas Rivers; and brother, James R. Walton, Jr. She is survived by a granddaughter, Rhyan M. Rivers; A loving gang of siblings, whom she cared for dearly, three brothers: Gayle Walton of Yale, Dennis Walton (Patricia) of Chesterfield, and Darryl Walton (Kimberly) of Varina; seven sisters: Dr. Mary W. Wilson (Glover) of Stony Creek, LaVerne Hines of Petersburg, Linda Walton of Chesterfield, Beverly Gurley of Yale, Altermease Mosby of Chesterfield, Janet Lassiter of Henrico, and Ingrid Walton of Chesterfield; a devoted cousin: Calvin Hamlin, whom was like a brother; two brothers-in-law: John Rivers (Rose) and Jesse Rivers (Eva), both of Yale; five sisters-in-law: Gladys Rivers Jones, Ethel Rivers, and Ruth Rivers Hanks (Spencer), all of Yale, Lena Rivers Sowell of Hyattsville, MD, and Edith R. Otey (Nathaniel) of Chesapeake. She also leaves to cherish her memory a paternal aunt, Nettie Freeman (Mack) of Richmond; paternal uncle, Willie Westbrook (Essie); and three maternal aunts: Louise Westbrook, Inez Westbrook, and Irene Westbrook; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Sussex Central High School Auditorium, with Rev. Dr. Willie R. Derr, eulogizing. Interment will be held at the Rivers Family Cemetery, Yale.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804)-863-4411.