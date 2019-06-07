On Tuesday, June 4, 2019, our hearts were saddened by the passing of our mother, Mae Catherine Parham.

Mae Catherine Parham of 3251 Tavern Road, South Prince George, VA, entered into eternal rest at St. Mary's Hospital, Richmond, VA. She was born August 9, 1931, in Sussex County to the late Andrew Jones and Ethel Lee Jones.

Mrs. Mae Catherine Parham spent most of her married life as a homemaker. She was also employed by Holiday Inn of Courtland, VA, for a very short period of time. She was educated in the public schools of Sussex County, VA.

At an early age she dedicated her life to Christ at First Baptist Church in Jarratt, VA, and later became a member of Little Bethel Baptist Church, Stony Creek, VA, where she served on the missionary ministry.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayman Parham; two daughters, Gladys P. Jackson and Theresa "TP" Robertson; two brothers, James and John Jones; and one sister, Thelma Jones.

She leaves to cherish her memories six daughters, Bobbie Jordan (Ernest, deceased) of Dinwiddie, VA, Cathleen Parham, Mary Parham and Cassandra Parham, all of Mitchellville, MD, Deaconess Cynthia Potts (James) of Petersburg, VA, and Wanda Brown (Thomas) of Prince George, VA; two sons, George Parham (Joanne) of Chesterfield, VA, and Tyrone Parham (Lemoine) of Carson, VA; two sons-in-law, Charles Jackson of Dinwiddie, VA, and Malcolm Robertson, Jr. of Colonial Heights, VA; five sisters-in-law, Eunice Parham and Ellen Walker of Dinwiddie, VA, Elsie Brown of Stony Creek, VA, Dora Jones and Edith Jones of Jarratt, VA; nine grandchildren, Stacy Morgan (Julius) of Matoaca, VA, LaTashia Winfield (Demond) of Dinwiddie, VA, Milton Jordan of Prince George, VA, Dexter Parham of Springfield, VA, Quentin Parham (Sarah) of Richmond, VA, James Potts of Colorado, Maurice Jackson of Smithfield, VA, Kadera Brown of Prince George, VA, Thomas Brown III (Sarah) of Chesterfield, VA; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Special thanks to Benita Cary, Tameka Covington, Audrey Jones and Bon Secours Hospice.

A celebration of life service will be held 12 noon Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2223 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA, Bishop Jeffrey L. Reaves, Sr., pastor, with Rev. Barry Brown, officiating and the Rev. Dr. David L. Banks, Sr., eulogizing. Interment will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg (804)863-4411. Published in The Progress-Index from June 7 to June 8, 2019