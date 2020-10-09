Mae Kathleen Darby, 97, of Matoaca, Virginia passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020, after a very brief hospital stay.
She was born in the village of Matoaca and resided there her entire life. She married the late William Clinton Darby and enjoyed 67 years of marriage together.
She is survived by two children, Clinton Douglas Darby and Connie Darby Jeter. She was preceded in death by her youngest daughter, Karen Darby Swindell. She is also survived by grandchildren, Alison Jeter Henshaw, Heather Lynn Darby, Kristen Renee Batalo, and Elizabeth Victoria Swindell. In addition, she is survived by three great-grandchildren, Samuel James Henshaw, Darby Reese Batalo, and Christian Michael Batalo. As a stay at home mother her entire life, she was an accomplished gardener and homemaker. Her flowers, yard, and decorating were her passion. She could touch a lifeless plant and it would blossom. She passed on her love of the garden and all things green to her children and grandchildren.
She loved her church family and friends at Matoaca United Methodist Church, and until recently, she faithfully attended Sunday school and church services. She enjoyed the love of all of her friends who frequently visited her after church and throughout the week. She was so grateful for all of the drop-ins and help she received in her last few months.
She will be remembered for her wit, her story telling, her gift of conversation, and her love of family.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020 in the Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, Virginia 23805. The family requests that you bring a flower or greenery from your own garden in remembrance. Her remains will rest from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Donations can be made to the Matoaca United Methodist Church, Building Fund, 6301 River Road, S. Chesterfield, Virginia 23803.Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.