On Sunday, October 20, 2019, Mrs. Mae Linda Johnson was called home by our Heavenly Father.
Linda, as she was known to family and friends, was born in Hartsville, SC, on May 26, 1953. The daughter of Margaret Hall Mason and Augustus Cooke. In 1954, her family moved to Petersburg, VA, where she was raised by her mother and stepfather James Mason, Sr.
Linda graduated from Petersburg High School in 1972. After high school, she enlisted in the United States Army Reserves. She retired after 24 years of service. In addition to her military service, Linda was a civil service employee for the Department of Defense for 35 years.
On August 28, 1993, she married Calvin L. Johnson. She was the proud mother of two sons, Lamont and Jamell Hall.
Accepting Jesus at an early age, Linda joined Good Shepard Baptist Church in Petersburg, VA. While residing in Maryland, she became a member of Little Rock Baptist Church. While at Little Rock she served as a deaconess, the president of the Women's Ministry, and sang on the choir.
Linda is preceded in death by her husband, mother, father, stepfather, and two sisters, Genora Lawrence and Claudette Mason.
She leaves to cherish her memory: two sons, Lamont Hall (Kina) and Jamell Hall (Patrice); grandchildren Amari Hall, Jayden Hall, and Jordan Hall; siblings, Diane Bates, Joyce Gordon, and James Mason, Jr. (Anita); devoted friend, Deborah Brittingham; goddaughters, Alexis and Ceara; a host nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2223 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA, Bishop Jeffrey L. Reaves, Sr., Pastor. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019