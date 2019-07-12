The Progress-Index Obituaries
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
MAE SMITH
Viewing
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Rocky Mount Baptist Church
24901 Ridge Road
McKenney, VA
MAE P. SMITH


1922 - 2019
MAE P. SMITH Obituary
Mrs. Mae Pride Smith, 97, formerly of Stony Creek, Virginia, departed this life Monday morning, July 8, 2019, in Middlesex, New Jersey.

A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Rocky Mount Baptist Church, 24901 Ridge Road, McKenney, with Rev. Carlos Jordan, pastor, and Rev. Dr. David Banks Sr., officiating. Burial will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.

Public viewing will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg 804-863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 12 to July 13, 2019
