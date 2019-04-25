|
|
Maggie Mary Phillips, 87, of Dinwiddie, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Greensville County, Virginia, to the late Billy and Helen Eppes Williams. She was the widow of Marvin Edward Phillips and was preceded in death by a grandson Matthew Phillip Carwile. Ms. Phillips retired from the Colonial Heights Walmart.
She is survived by three daughters, Barbara House (Kevin) of Wilmington, North Carolina, Sandra Rhodes (Frank) of Dinwiddie, Cathy Carwile (Rusty) of Dinwiddie; grandchildren, Michael McPeak, Gynette O'Brien, Bryan Rhodes, Kellie Rhodes, and Karen Moore; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Southlawn Memorial Park, Prince George, Virginia 23805. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Crater Road Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road Petersburg, Virginia 23805. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Central Virginia 1403 Johnston Willis Drive Richmond, Virginia 23235. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019