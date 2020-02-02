|
|
Mrs. Maggie Virginia Davis was born August 23, 1923, in Sussex County, VA, and departed this life on January 27, 2020, at Lucy Corr Village, Chesterfield County, VA.
Maggie was born to the late Willie and Helen (Massenburg) Marks and to their union two daughters were born, Viola and Maggie. Maggie affectionately known as "Virginia," spent her early years in Sussex County, VA, and attended Hunting Quarter Baptist Church.
Virginia decided to move to Bronx, NY, where she was employed with the Visiting Nurse Service of New York. While in New York, she met and married Mr. Davis, and from their union a son was born, Adrian Davis.
Virginia was a rosy, short statured woman, with an infectious laugh that you would never forget and kind-heart. During her years in New York, she would come to Virginia for visits, bringing beautiful gifts for her baby cousin. Her last known trip south was to Tillery, NC, to attend the funeral service for her Aunt Leona Mason. As the years passed and her memory diminished, her cousin 'Will Junnie' went to New York and brought her back to Virginia. Over time, Virginia did not remember most of the people around her, but she often spoke of her father, sister and her Uncle Will Massenburg, Sr., whom she always referred to as "Little Buddy".
Virginia spent many years in New York before moving back to Stony Creek, VA, with her aunt, Leatha Massenburg. She went back to her home church where she attended until her health declined. Soon after her Aunt Leatha's passing, Virginia spent the remainder of her years at Lucy Corr Village.
She has now transitioned to her new home, to be with her husband, son, parents, sister; nephew Estee Little; aunts, Nettie and Leona; uncles, Will, Pernell, Phillip and Clarence; and a host of cousins.
Virginia leaves precious memories to her niece, Melody Kim Williams; two nephews, Stanley Marks and Arthur Williams; devoted cousins, Dr. Darkeesha Massenburg-Pride and Phyllis Massenburg; a host of other relatives and friends.
We the family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Lucy Corr Village Nursing Home for their years of hard work and service in providing stellar care for our loved one.
Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. James Johnson, eulogist. The interment to follow at Hunting Quarter Baptist Church Cemetery, Stony Creek, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020