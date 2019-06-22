|
Malcolm B. (Mac) Eubank, 88, passed away on June 14, 2019, at home, with his beloved wife of 41 years at his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, Malcolm B. Eubank Sr. and Allene Eubank Eaton; stepfather, Freeman Eaton and sister, Lois E. Bono. In addition to his loving wife Diane, he is survived by his children, Malcolm B. Eubank III (Kim), Duree E. Stewart (Jeb) and Michael T. Eubank (Nene); grandchildren, Jason, Aaron, Blake, Michael, Mitchell, Jessica, Garrett, Evan E. and Evan D.; three great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mac was born in Richmond, VA, but moved to Norfolk, during WWII, where he was raised. He served as a Merchant Marine for two years, visiting many European ports. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Hopewell. Mac entered the U.S. Army in 1949 and served until 1954 as a paratrooper in the Korean Conflict. He entered Gordon Military College in 1954 and transferred to the University of Georgia, earning a BS in Business in 1958. He was employed by the Boy Scouts of America in 1959, serving in Georgia, Florida and Hopewell, until 1969 when he was employed by the Hopewell/Prince George Chamber of Commerce until his retirement in 1998. Mac wanted to go everywhere and do everything. He loved the game of golf and played almost every week his entire life. He also was an avid swimmer and downhill skier. He and Diane skied every major resort in the U.S. and Canada, many times with an entire group as he was a trip leader with the Richmond Ski Club. He was happy to be able to ski until he was 77 and played golf until he was 88. He owned and flew an ultralight aircraft and thought it was exhilarating. He bungee jumped eight stories at 65. He loved to travel, and he and Diane white water rafted down the Colorado River and rode mules to the bottom of the Grand Canyon. Mac went parasailing off the top of a mountain in Sun Valley, Idaho, at 70. He was a Celebrant of Marriage and performed over 2700 weddings. Mac was past president (4 times), board member and life member of the Hopewell Emergency Crew; past president and Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary; Commissioner of the Hopewell Redevelopment and Housing Authority; Hall of Famer at Boys Home in Covington; served on the Yorktown Commission; served the Hopewell United Way for 45 years as president, campaign chairman, campaign director and board member; served 20 years on the U.S. Selective Service System; past president of the Hopewell Fraternal Order of Police; past president of the Virginia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives; Regional Coordinator for SCORE; served on the Board for Hooray for Hopewell for 17 years; served several terms on the Board of Jordan Point Country Club; served on the board for Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers and as vice president of the Appomattox Basin Industrial Development Corporation. Mac loved life and loved people and they loved him in return. We wish to thank the Crater Community Hospice for the wonderful care that was above and beyond the call of duty. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 401 N. 2nd Ave., Hopewell, VA 23860, or to Boys Home, 414 Boys Home Road, Covington VA 24426. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. Tuesday June 25, 2019, with service to follow at 11 at First Baptist Church. The family is being served by the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 22 to June 23, 2019