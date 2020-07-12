1/
MAMIE M CAUDILL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MAMIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Mamie M. Caudill, age 81, of Chester, VA passed away at home on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
She was born in Leesville, VA and grew up in Huddleston, VA, the daughter of the late William Harry and Nora Lee Mayhew. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Allard Caudill; son, Kirk Neal Caudill; a grandson, Travis Lee Lund; and four siblings.
She was retired from Allied Chemical after 10 years of service and was a cake decorator for Winn Dixie for 7 years. Mrs. Caudill was a flower bed and cake decorator master, card player and loved to quilt and sew. She could make just about anything you wanted: a craft, drawing, piece of clothing or a cover for furniture. She loved canning fruits and vegetables and cooking, especially desserts. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren doing things like teaching them to cook and play cards.
Mrs. Caudill is survived by sons, Wayne Martin and wife, Nancy of Concord, VA, Rodney Martin and wife Nada of Chester, VA; daughter Karen Owens and husband, Peanut of Hopewell, VA; grandchildren, Marshall Martin and Sandy of Evington, VA, Eric Martin of Rustburg, VA, Michael Harrell and wife Kathy of Chesterfield, VA, Mitch Caudill of Rockingham, VA, Christopher Lund and wife, Danielle of Hopewell, VA and Trevor Caudill of Chester, VA; great-grandchildren LeeAnn and Tori Martin of Evington, VA, Hunter Martin of Rustburg, VA and Kaleb Harrell of Chesterfield, VA; a brother, Donald Mayhew of Tappahannock, VA; and several other family members, nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive family and friends at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will take place in the funeral home chapel on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with interment following at Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, VA.
Condolences to the family may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Funeral service
10:00 AM
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
(804) 748-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved