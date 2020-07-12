Mrs. Mamie M. Caudill, age 81, of Chester, VA passed away at home on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
She was born in Leesville, VA and grew up in Huddleston, VA, the daughter of the late William Harry and Nora Lee Mayhew. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Allard Caudill; son, Kirk Neal Caudill; a grandson, Travis Lee Lund; and four siblings.
She was retired from Allied Chemical after 10 years of service and was a cake decorator for Winn Dixie for 7 years. Mrs. Caudill was a flower bed and cake decorator master, card player and loved to quilt and sew. She could make just about anything you wanted: a craft, drawing, piece of clothing or a cover for furniture. She loved canning fruits and vegetables and cooking, especially desserts. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren doing things like teaching them to cook and play cards.
Mrs. Caudill is survived by sons, Wayne Martin and wife, Nancy of Concord, VA, Rodney Martin and wife Nada of Chester, VA; daughter Karen Owens and husband, Peanut of Hopewell, VA; grandchildren, Marshall Martin and Sandy of Evington, VA, Eric Martin of Rustburg, VA, Michael Harrell and wife Kathy of Chesterfield, VA, Mitch Caudill of Rockingham, VA, Christopher Lund and wife, Danielle of Hopewell, VA and Trevor Caudill of Chester, VA; great-grandchildren LeeAnn and Tori Martin of Evington, VA, Hunter Martin of Rustburg, VA and Kaleb Harrell of Chesterfield, VA; a brother, Donald Mayhew of Tappahannock, VA; and several other family members, nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive family and friends at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will take place in the funeral home chapel on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with interment following at Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, VA.
