Mrs. Marcella S. Alston, 90 years old, of 337 Railroad Ave., Waverly, Virginia, entered eternal rest on June 12, 2019. She was born on July 8, 1928, to the late Eugene and Mary Solomon of Littleton, NC. Mrs. Alston joined the Lees Chapel Baptist Church at an early age, where she was a faithful member for over 75 years. She was educated in the Halifax County School System. She was a graduate of Maco Beauty College in Greensboro, NC, and was employed with Mrs. Mary Hamlin Beauty Salon in Waverly, VA, for 9 years. She was a cafeteria manager at the Ellen Chambliss Elementary School in Wakefield, VA, for 14 years and a public school bus driver for the Wakefield School District for 28 years.
She was a faithful and dedicated wife to Dr. C.R. Alston for 72 years. Of that union were born two sons, Roger N. Alston (Lessie) of Chesapeake, Virginia, and Ronald E. Alston (deceased) of Baltimore, Maryland.
Mrs. Alston served as First Lady of First Baptist Church in Lawrenceville, VA, for 47 years, at Springhill Baptist Church in Blackstone, VA, for 11 years and at Liberty Baptist Church in Waverly, VA, for 39 years. Dr. Alston stated many times that his wife was an excellent supporter of his ministry.
Mrs. Alston was predeceased by one son, Ronald E. Alston of Baltimore, MD.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Dr. Charlie Roger Alston; one son, Roger N. Alston (Lessie); 11 brothers and 5 sisters. She is survived by two sisters, Armenta Silver of Baltimore, MD, and Claudine Bailey (Bruce) of Saint Albans, NY. She also leaves her grandchildren, SFC Roger L. Alston (Takenia), Marcella I. Alston, Ronald E. Alston Jr., Rita Gibson, David Credle and Calvin Credle (deceased); 16 great-grandchildren along with a host of nieces and nephews to cherish her memory, all of whom she loved dearly.
Mrs. Alston held a very special place in her heart for her extended families and her "little children" of Lawrenceville, Blackstone and Waverly. She will be truly missed by all who knew her and loved her.
The wake for Mrs. Alston will be 6:00 p.m., Friday, June 21, 2019, at Liberty Baptist Church, 319 Railroad Ave., Waverly, VA.
Funeral service will be 12:00 noon, Saturday, June 22, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 18585 Christanna Hwy., Lawrenceville, VA, Dr. Marshall Burchett, pastor, eulogizing. Interment will follow at First Baptist Church Cemetery.
Professional services entrusted to the staff of Peace Funeral Home, 237 Railroad Ave., Waverly, VA, James Gay, funeral director.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 20 to June 21, 2019