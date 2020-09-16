It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Mr. Marcus Jamel Parker, 32, of Petersburg, who tragically departed this life on the evening of Wednesday, September 9, 2020.
Marcus affectionally known to his family and friends as "Parker Boy or RNR", was born to Marilynn Parker-Prosise and James E. Scott III. He was educated through the Petersburg and Hopewell School System. He obtained his G.E.D. and pursued various avenues of entrepreneurship.
Marcus was a very talented artist and a great debater, but most important a devoted and loving father, son, brother and last but not least a fighter and soldier of life, whose main objective was to love and take care of his daughter. He will be sorely missed.
Marcus was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Mary J. Parker; paternal grandmother, Francis Scott and his niece, TeAri S. Parker.
Marcus leaves to forever cherish his memories: his mother, Marilynn Parker-Prosise, and father, James "Bubbie" Scott both of Petersburg, VA; his beautiful daughter whom he loved with all his heart, K'Lani Parker; grandfather, George Perry of Hopewell, VA; brother, Tawon Parker; sister, April Parker of Petersburg, VA; nephews, Temareon, Tyekwon, Taewon, Temyis, Tawon Sr. and Timothy all of Petersburg, VA; aunts, April Parker, Christie Smith, Felecia Perry, Joanne Shelton (Tim), Diane Kelley, Judith Scott; uncle, Randolph Scott; special and devoted friend, Newshia "Shay" Wooden; devoted cousins, Octavius Smith, Tyquan Smith, and Demonte Perry; numerous family and friends too numerous to name.
Marcus will be truly missed for his courageous soul and fighting spirit. He will never be forgotten.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Constance Hollerman, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
The family will assemble 12:00 Noon the day of the service and will receive friends at 2384 Pinehurst Drive, Petersburg, VA; the family may also be contacted by calling (804) 586-4882.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.