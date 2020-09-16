1/1
MARCIS JAMEL PARKER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARCIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Mr. Marcus Jamel Parker, 32, of Petersburg, who tragically departed this life on the evening of Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

Marcus affectionally known to his family and friends as "Parker Boy or RNR", was born to Marilynn Parker-Prosise and James E. Scott III. He was educated through the Petersburg and Hopewell School System. He obtained his G.E.D. and pursued various avenues of entrepreneurship.

Marcus was a very talented artist and a great debater, but most important a devoted and loving father, son, brother and last but not least a fighter and soldier of life, whose main objective was to love and take care of his daughter. He will be sorely missed.

Marcus was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Mary J. Parker; paternal grandmother, Francis Scott and his niece, TeAri S. Parker.

Marcus leaves to forever cherish his memories: his mother, Marilynn Parker-Prosise, and father, James "Bubbie" Scott both of Petersburg, VA; his beautiful daughter whom he loved with all his heart, K'Lani Parker; grandfather, George Perry of Hopewell, VA; brother, Tawon Parker; sister, April Parker of Petersburg, VA; nephews, Temareon, Tyekwon, Taewon, Temyis, Tawon Sr. and Timothy all of Petersburg, VA; aunts, April Parker, Christie Smith, Felecia Perry, Joanne Shelton (Tim), Diane Kelley, Judith Scott; uncle, Randolph Scott; special and devoted friend, Newshia "Shay" Wooden; devoted cousins, Octavius Smith, Tyquan Smith, and Demonte Perry; numerous family and friends too numerous to name.

Marcus will be truly missed for his courageous soul and fighting spirit. He will never be forgotten.

Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Constance Hollerman, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.

The family will assemble 12:00 Noon the day of the service and will receive friends at 2384 Pinehurst Drive, Petersburg, VA; the family may also be contacted by calling (804) 586-4882.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Service
01:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved