On May 8, 2020, Mr. Marcus A. Jones of Petersburg, VA, departed this earth, 3 days before his 21st birthday to be with Jesus; where his mother, Michelle Jones; grandmothers, Mary Murden and Thelma Jones; his grandfather, Lawrence Saunders and other family will be there waiting for him.
He was a graduate of Petersburg High School and attended John Tyler Community College. He was in the band at Petersburg High School and the Virginia State University Marching Band.
Marcus was a member of Mount Olivet Baptist Church, where he served as an usher and in the dance ministry. He loved drawing, designing pants and shirts to his own style. He loved cooking and baking cakes, fixing Buffalo Chicken dip which everyone loved to eat. He also enjoyed helping others with their cell phones and computers. But most of all he loved music and his family.
Marcus is survived by his grandmother, Jennifer Saunders; father, Solomon Barcliff, Sr.; grandmother, Clottie Mae Barcliff; grandfathers, Alexander Jones (Sandra), Isaac Murden; adopted mothers, Charlene Buford, Doris Burgess Francine Walker, Helen Guyther and Pat Williams (Johnny); god-mothers, Chevell Tannahill, Tina Sprull and Patricia Sprull; adopted grandmother, Phyllis Smith; brothers, Carl Smith and Solomon Barcliff, Jr.; sisters, Martrice Jones, Kiara Ross and Raquel Ross; aunts, Martina Jones, Rosa Hobson (Kennedy), Michelle Saunders, April Orie (Bernard) and Tracie Bellamy; uncles, Reginald Daniels (Liz), Vincent Murden (Jackie) and Lawrence Saunders, Jr.; great aunts, Christina Crocker (Alphonso), Irish Brooks, Barbara Dean (Claude), Carol Jones and Patsy Simmons (Bill); friends, Nicole Batts, Desiree Kilgore, D'erika Brown and Jazmine Lyons; Mr. Chandler Alexander (his 9th grade teacher), Mr. Boswell (band leader/teacher) and other band leaders and teachers.
A special thanks to Katherine Kemp, Paige Harper, Marquis McCain, Rhonda Shaw, Marion Anderson, Carrie Stewart and family, Wanda Thomas and family, Nancy Bond, Charmaine Moore, Alonzo Barnes, Steve and the Purdue family, the Independent Ladies Social Club and a host of other friends too numerous to name.
Graveside service will be held 2:00 P.M. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, South Prince George, VA.
The family will assemble 1:00 P.M., the day of the service and will also receive friends at 803 Diamond Street, Petersburg, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
