Mr. Marcus Kendell Perry, 31, of Prince George, VA, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center. He was born on January 12, 1988, to Hope Elizabeth Brown and Robert L. Perry Sr.
Marcus was baptized at an early age at Lebanon Baptist Church in Disputanta, VA. He was a graduate of Prince George High School, Class of 2007. He also study at J. Sargeant Reynolds, majoring in Business. Marcus love to work and have fun. He was employed as a Manger at Steak 'n Shake in Colonial Heights, VA, until the closing of the store.
Marcus was preceded in death by his cousins, Lukesha Reed, Quintin "Willie" Epps; aunt, Margaret Schott and step-grandfather, James Evans.
Marcus leaves to cherish his memories: his devoted mother and step-father, Hope and David Brown of Prince George, VA; brother, Robert L. Perry Jr., of Baltimore, MD; father, Robert L. Perry Sr. (Adelle) of Waverly, VA; grandparents, Mary Evans of Disputanta, VA, Theodore Thomas of Prince George, VA; Ernest Edwards (Dorethea) of Waverly, VA; aunts and uncles, Amanda Hicks (Will) of Prince George, VA, Martin Thomas (Rose) and Michael Thomas (Sharisa), both of Hopewell, VA, Bishop Albert Jones and Pastor Lottie Jones of Richmond, VA, Herman Brown (Sharon) of Prince George, VA; Betty Guy (Jerry) of Columbus, GA, Brenda Bonner, Linda Perry, Phyllis Buttrom, Ernestine Allen (Lloyd) and Phillip Perry (Carolyn), all of Waverly, VA, Ernest (Delphene) of Petersburg, VA; devoted friends, Dawn Scott of Hopewell, VA, Jessica Butts of Prince George, Nicholas Hicks of Petersburg, VA, Troy Kershaw, Delany Wishaw, and Benjamin Coleman; god-son, Jaylin Hicks of Prince George; his dog, "Mattie" who he so dearly loved; a host of other loving cousins and friends.
A special thanks to the staff of Southside Regional Medical Center for all they did in our time of need.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Edward L. Fox, eulogist. The interment will be private.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 18 to July 19, 2019