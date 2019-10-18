Home

J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
MARGARET CLEO CROMER


1925 - 2019
MARGARET CLEO CROMER Obituary
Margaret Cleo Cromer, 94, of Petersburg, VA, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Conrad and Sallie Harris Roscopf; her first husband, Thomas Edward Jennings; her second husband, Lewis "Blackie" Cromer; and two sisters, Mary Martin and Doris Skelton. Margaret worked at C&P Telephone Company in her early years, and then enjoyed a long career as a self-employed beautician. She attended Crowder Memorial Baptist Church in Petersburg.
She is survived by a daughter, Sherry Jennings-Barsamian; a son, Wayne Jennings and wife, Heidi; grandchildren, Pamela Lucy, Paul Alexander Barsamian, and Austin Jennings; a greatgranddaughter, Jenna Michelle Lucy; a brother, William Roscopf and wife, Bernice; and a sister, Louise Finklea; a niece, Diane Salmons; as well as numerous other nieces, nephews and family members.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will be private. Condolences will be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
