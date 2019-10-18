|
|
Margaret Cleo Cromer, 94, of Petersburg, VA, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Conrad and Sallie Harris Roscopf; her first husband, Thomas Edward Jennings; her second husband, Lewis "Blackie" Cromer; and two sisters, Mary Martin and Doris Skelton. Margaret worked at C&P Telephone Company in her early years, and then enjoyed a long career as a self-employed beautician. She attended Crowder Memorial Baptist Church in Petersburg.
She is survived by a daughter, Sherry Jennings-Barsamian; a son, Wayne Jennings and wife, Heidi; grandchildren, Pamela Lucy, Paul Alexander Barsamian, and Austin Jennings; a greatgranddaughter, Jenna Michelle Lucy; a brother, William Roscopf and wife, Bernice; and a sister, Louise Finklea; a niece, Diane Salmons; as well as numerous other nieces, nephews and family members.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will be private. Condolences will be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019