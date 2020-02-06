Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Wake
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Gillfield Baptist Church
209 Perry Street
Petersburg,, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET CROWDER-JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET CROWDER-JOHNSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET CROWDER-JOHNSON Obituary
A Memorial Celebration service for Dr. Margaret Crowder-Johnson, M.D. will be held at 12:00 Noon, Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Gillfield Baptist Church, 209 Perry Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. George W.C. Lyons, Jr., Pastor.
A wake will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at the funeral establishment.
In lieu of floral arrangements monetary donations may be sent to the , 201 Temple Avenue, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 or the , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060 in memory of Dr. Margaret Crowder-Johnson, M.D.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -