|
|
A Memorial Celebration service for Dr. Margaret Crowder-Johnson, M.D. will be held at 12:00 Noon, Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Gillfield Baptist Church, 209 Perry Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. George W.C. Lyons, Jr., Pastor.
A wake will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at the funeral establishment.
In lieu of floral arrangements monetary donations may be sent to the , 201 Temple Avenue, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 or the , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060 in memory of Dr. Margaret Crowder-Johnson, M.D.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Feb. 6, 2020