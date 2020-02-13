|
|
Margaret Eleanor Crowder Johnson, M.D. of Petersburg, VA, made her transition on December, 4, 2019. Dr. Crowder was a native of Petersburg. She was the only child of the late Rev. Thomas M. Crowder and Mrs. Helen Gilliam Crowder. Her parents were members of Gillfield Baptist Church (GBC) and their daughter continued the legacy. In her youth, she attended Sunday school, church, vacation bible school and other church activities until she left for college. Upon returning home, she reconnected to GBC participating in various church activities throughout the years. She was an attendee of church services, Sunday school, bible study.
Dr. Crowder's earliest educational exposure was her attendance at Ms. Bessie Norman's School on Wilcox Street. It provided Kitty with a neighborhood kindergarten experience with tuition of one quarter per week. She attended Petersburg's public schools and graduated from Peabody High School in 1942, and was the first Peabody graduate to receive an M.D. degree. She earned her B.S degree from Virginia Union University in 1945. She attended graduate school at Howard University (HU) while awaiting acceptance to HU's medical school which she attended from 1946-1950. Her training included internship at Homer G. Phillips Hospital (St. Louis, MO), residency in Internal Medicine at Veteran's Administration Hospital (Dayton, OH), where Dr. Crowder was the first African-American female resident and served as Chief Resident her last year.
On June 18, 1950, she married the late Dr. Alfred G. Johnson. In April 1957, they opened their first office on Halifax Street in Petersburg, VA. They were making history as the first African American medical specialists (her specialty was Internal Medicine and his specialty was Surgery). The "Dynamic Duo" practiced together until Alfred's demise in 1985. She practiced solo until May 1998 when she retired. Dr. Crowder had ongoing community involvement and diverse interests such as Gillfield Baptist Church: the GBC Childcare Board (charter member), Coordinator of both GBC Singles and Healthcare Ministries, GBC Women's Fellowship. Medical affiliations included: Old Dominion Medical Society, Medical Society of Virginia, National Medical Association, Howard University Medical Alumni Association, Hospital Authority/Southside Regional Medical Center (SRMC), American Lung Association/Southside Regional Board member, Crater District Medical Advisory (Board member). Community connections: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. (awarded Diamond membership for 75 years in 2018), Petersburg Chapter of the Links, Inc. (member since 1960 and President in 1973), Mary Carter Beacon House for Elderly & Handicapped Adults (Board member, Vice President and President), and City of Petersburg Board of Housing and Zone Appeals.
Also, her hobbies included: cooking, traveling, playing Scrabble, and keeping in touch with friends. She leaves to cherish her memory: a devoted daughter, Dr. Karen Y. Johnson of Petersburg, and a loving circle of adopted daughters and many dear friends.
Dr. Crowder and her husband, Dr. Johnson were medical icons in the Petersburg community. They worked together and lived harmoniously setting a new precedence for an uplifting outlook as physicians, as a married couple, and as parents.
A Memorial Celebration service will be held 12:00 Noon Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Gillfield Baptist Church, 209 Perry Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. George W. C. Lyons, Jr., Pastor.
A wake will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at the funeral establishment.
In lieu of floral arrangements, monetary donations may be sent to the , 201 Temple Avenue, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 or the , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060 in memory of Dr. Margaret Crowder Johnson, M.D.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020