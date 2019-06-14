Deaconess Margaret Elizabeth Myrick Dickerson, 70, of 316 Spain Drive, South Prince George County, Virginia, peacefully transitioned from time to eternity on Tuesday evening, June 11, 2019, at the Johnston Willis Hospital Richmond, Virginia. She was born December 7, 1948, in Dinwiddie County, Virginia, to the late Deacon Benjamin Myrick, Sr., and the late Deaconess Sallie Bonner Myrick. She received her early education in the Dinwiddie County Public School System, and was a graduate of the Southside High School Class of 1967. Margaret possessed a true love for people and entered the nursing field at an early age. She went on to Nursing School and became employed at the Petersburg General Hospital, now Southside Regional Medical Center, where she dedicated 40 years of service as a Nurse. She retired from the Commonwealth of Virginia, serving as a Nurse at the Hiram Davis Medical Center, after 20 years of service.

At an early age, she was baptized and became a disciple of the Providence Baptist Church, Prince George. She was former member of the Busy Bee Ministry, served on the Brenda M. Bonner Memorial Choir, Hospitality Committee, Pastors Aide, Deaconess and Missionary Ministry. Margaret loved the Lord and didn't mind serving him in whatever capacity.

She served in ministry with her husband for many years, and was the epitome of a spirit filled First Lady. She was an example for women in the church and was a supportive Pastors wife in every capacity. She was the former First Lady of the Third Baptist Church, Petersburg, Virginia. She has also served as First Lady of the Rising Star Baptist Church, Branchville, Virginia for over 20 years. While serving there, she also served on the Gospel Choir, Deaconess, Missionary, and Pastors Aide Ministries.

Deaconess Dickerson was a former member of the Ministers Wives and Widows of Petersburg, Virginia, and served with the Eastern Star Chapter. She was a former Youth Advisor of the Bethany Baptist Association, where she also presently served diligently with the Womens Division. She also served with the Womens Division of the Virginia Baptist Convention, in which she has served faithfully for many years. She was an affiliate of the Hamptons Minister Conference, and the National Baptist Convention of USA, Inc.

She loved to travel locally, and abroad, attending Christian conferences with her family. She was a lady that said what she meant…… and meant what said.

She will be fondly remembered and forever cherished by her husband of 50 years, Pastor Willie E. Dickerson, two loving children, Willie Bradford Dickerson and Raven Patrice Givens; two grandchildren, Ziari Dickerson and Briani Holmes; a son-in-law, Wendal Givens; two brothers, Warren Myrick and Benjamin Myrick III (Glenice); and one sister, Jacquelyn Myrick; one brother-in-law, John McCain; two sisters-in-law, Sheila Myrick and Shirley Dickerson Vaughan; three aunts, Rosa Gee, Carrie Bonner, and Bernice Myrick; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A service celebrating the life of Deaconess Dickerson will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 12 Noon at the Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2223 South Crater Road, Petersburg, Bishop Jeffrey L. Reaves, Sr., pastor. Rev. Alexander Williams, officiating, and Rev. Dr. Kevin M. Northam, eulogizing. Burial will follow at the Dinwiddie Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law, Raven and Wendal Givens, 19095 Malones Road, Carson, Virginia, and will assemble there at 10:30 a.m. on the morning of the service for the procession.

On Sunday evening, June 16, 2019, the family will receive friends at the funeral home from 7 to 8 p.m.

The family would like to thank Dr. Attique Samdani and the staff from the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute for the excellent care given to our beloved one.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804)863-4411. Published in The Progress-Index from June 14 to June 15, 2019