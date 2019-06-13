|
Deaconess Margaret Elizabeth Myrick Dickerson, 70, of 316 Spain Drive, South Prince George County, peacefully entered eternal rest Tuesday evening, June 11, 2019, at Johnston Willis Hospital.
The family will receive friends at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law, Raven and Wendal Givens, 19095 Malones Road, Carson, VA 23830.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg 804-863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on June 13, 2019
