Margaret H. Graves Butterworth (Peggy) passed away peacefully in her sleep early on the morning of August 13, 2020, at the age of 85. The beloved wife of Dr. Richard R. Butterworth (Dick or Doc) for 61 years. She is also survived by her brother, the Reverend L. Robert Graves (Jane); son Richard R. Butterworth, Jr. (Janelle), son Thomas L. Butterworth (Patricia), son Michael R. Butterworth (Debra), son William Barrett Butterworth; grandchildren Emily, Meg, Benjamin, Reyn, and Kate Butterworth, and many nieces and nephews. Peggy served as a math teacher for the Dinwiddie County school system for 19 years, teaching at Dinwiddie County High School, Dinwiddie County Junior High School, and Dinwiddie County Middle School. Her love of learning and of teaching young people was evident to all her students and their families, her colleagues, and her administrators. She provided leadership to the math program in Dinwiddie and was dedicated to mentoring new teachers and creating excitement for math and learning in general. Peggy was an active member of Lebanon United Methodist Church, where she and Frankie Arthur served as Sunday School teachers together for over 40 years. She was a member of the Kibler fellowship, the bell choir, and was committed to the care of fellow congregants who were sick or in need. Peggy's dedication to the people of Dinwiddie, particularly the young people, could be seen in many ways but perhaps is particularly remembered for the years she served as a volunteer photographer for the Dinwiddie Monitor at Dinwiddie High School athletic events, along with Doc who would write the articles for the paper. Peggy was a painter, a bridge player, a person curious about how things worked, who loved working out problems and was dedicated to her church, her friends, and her family. She is remembered by many for the cards and notes she would send to them. At Dogwood Village in Orange, Va, where Dick and Peggy have lived for the last three years, Peggy was known for her good humor, for her interest in the lives of the staff and other residents, and for her enjoyment of the community life there. Peggy will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her. A graveside service will be held at the Butterworth Family Cemetery, Dinwiddie, VA on August 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in Peggy's name to Lebanon United Methodist Church Youth or the Dinwiddie County Library. The family is being served by the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com