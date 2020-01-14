|
Margaret "Margie" Heretick Palmer, 77, of Colonial Heights passed away on Thursday, January 09, 2020.
Margie was born and raised in Hopewell, VA to the late Julius and Margaret Heretick. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ernest "Jimmy" James Palmer; brothers, John, Joseph, Rudolph, Alex and Julius Jr.; sisters, Rose Chlumsky, Elizabeth Crocker and Mary Jo Geiger; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Margie was known as "Nana" to her grandchildren, family and friends; the name was given to her by her granddaughter Tiffany. She attended St James School, St Joseph's School and Richard Bland College. Margie and her husband were co-owners and operator of Temple Ave Sunoco and Citgo from 1979-1991, she was a UHAUL dealer for 15 years, and she worked at Richard Bland College's Library and Bookstore.
She was a St. Ann's Christian Formation Teacher for 30-plus years, she also worked at Super 8 Motel and K-mart in Chester, and she then became a teacher's assistant and daycare provider at St Joseph's School.
Margie liked to cook, bake, collect cookbooks and angel figurines. She also enjoyed keeping her children and grandchildren, as well as reading and gardening. She loved making crafts with the children in her life. She moved to Colonial Heights in 1979; where she was a member of St Ann Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Martha's Committee and Eucharistic Minister. She was a St Joseph and Richard Bland College alumni as well as a VA 4-H All Stars.
Margie is survived by her son Duane David Palmer (Jim); her son Mark James Palmer and his family; her daughter Christy Palmer Archileti (Lewis); grandchildren, Tiffany Ann Palmer (Branden), Joshua Nicholas Archileti, and Alyssa Anne Palmer; brother-in-law, Charles Palmer (Darlene); her niece, Crystal Williams (Tim) and their children Logan and Jourdyn; and special family friends, Debora Dennis and her daughter Maddi; her two cats, Goldie and Midnight; as well as numerous extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morris & Son Funeral home from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at St Joseph Catholic Church in Petersburg on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Heights Fire and EMS, but flowers are welcome.
Condolences may be registered at jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020