Margaret Hunter Beck, 83, passed away on January 29, 2020, in Colonial Heights, Virginia. She will be greatly missed for her wit, sense of humor and caring. She is survived by her husband James Beck; her daughters, Ruby Waltman (Billy), Jamie Skinner (Kevin); her grandchildren, Conrad and Sean Waltman (Courtney), Lauren Skinner; and her great granddaughter, Layla Rae Waltman. A celebration of her life will be on Saturday, March 14, from 1 to 3 PM at Highland United Methodist Church at 125 E. Westover Ave., Colonial Heights, Virginia. Light refreshments will be served. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her honor to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital. Online guest book available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
