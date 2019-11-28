Home

J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
MARGARET K. SHEFFIELD

MARGARET K. SHEFFIELD Obituary
Margaret Keister Sheffield, 85, of Richmond, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019.

Born in West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late and Walter Jackson Keister and Josephine Morgan Keister. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Alvin Sheffield; one sister, Mary Lou Brown; two brothers, G.W. Keister and James Keister; and a son-in-law, Billy Cheshire.

"Mickey" was a registered nurse who had a deep love for her Lord, family, friends, community, flowers, and animals. Her devotion to the many causes she supported; Relay for Life, Prison Fellowship Ministry, Ecadorian Ministry, Adult Day Care, Garden Therapy, and Woman's Ministry Union, was unwavering throughout her life.

She is survived by her three children, Kimberlie Cheshire of Richmond, Va, Gwenda Zaleski (Jerry) of Pittsburgh Pa, and Barry Sheffield of Denver, Co; six grandchildren, Jamie Cheshire (Tarryn), Kara Hart (Trey), Jaysen Zaleski, Jerett
Zaleski, Megan Sheffield, and Ryan Sheffield; and one great-grandchild, Laiken Hart.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Second Baptist Church, 3355 Johnson Rd. Petersburg, VA. Mausoleum Entombment to follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.

Mickey has requested in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society 4240 Park Place Court, Glen Allen VA, 23060, The SPCA of Petersburg/Colonial Heights 201 Temple Ave, Colonial Heights, VA, 23834, or to Second Baptist Church of Petersburg 3355 Johnson Rd, Petersburg, VA 23805.

Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019
