|
|
Margaret Kvasnicka Wyatt, 84, of Prince George, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Paul Kvasnicka and Libbie Horak Kvasnicka. She was also preceded in death by daughter Nora L. Wyatt; granddaughter, Dara P. Gordon; and son-in-law, Donald P. Gordon. Margaret was a graduate of Carson High School- Class of 1951. Throughout her life, she worked for C & P Telephone Company and Safeway Grocery. More recently she enjoyed being an excellent homemaker and was a fantastic cook. She was a talented seamstress and in her spare time she loved to crochet and work on jigsaw puzzles. Margaret was a faithful, longtime member of Matoaca United Methodist Church. Most of all, she was a loving wife, mother, a devoted grandmother. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Thelbert D. Wyatt; daughters, Denise W. Blankenbecler (Jeff); Shari W. Gordon; grandsons, Justin Blankenbecler, Michael Blankenbecler (Ashley), and Wyatt Gordon.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Matoaca United Methodist Church, 6301 River Rd., S. Chesterfield, VA 23803. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to Matoaca United Methodist Church. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019