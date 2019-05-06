|
Margaret L. Taylor, 79, of Hopewell, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas B. and Myrtis Moore King; husband, James L. Taylor Sr.; infant daughter, Terri Lynn Taylor; and 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Margaret loved to read and she always had a great love for dogs. She is survived by her 4 children, Margaret T. Neal (Thomas), Susan T. Miles, James L. Taylor Jr. "Barney" and Kimberly T. Daughtry (Butch); 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Myrtis K. Josey; brother, Clarence A. King "Jack" (Janie); and her furry companion, Mollie. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local . The family is being served by Memorial Funeral Home, Gould Chapel.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 6 to May 7, 2019